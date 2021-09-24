Cstore screwed up at the start of iPhone 13 sales. I’m just in shock

Today is the day when the new iPhone 13 appeared on sale. I was waiting for this day to go and buy myself a brand new iPhone, immediately unpack it, activate it and start using it.

I didn’t want to wait for the courier, bother with pre-orders, etc., but like in the good old days: I came, saw the goods, exchanged it for money, PROFIT!

In Russia, sales of iPhones have been starting for several years together with other countries in the first wave, so there is no need to run around Gorbushka asking for a discount from sellers of “gray” gadgets. You can go to any store of an official reseller of Apple technology and buy the desired device officially, with a guarantee and without pitfalls.

I thought so. How wrong I was!

Once at 12 o’clock in the Tverskaya area, I went to the Cstore. As you can find out from the information they have on the official website, this is “a premium store of Apple appliances and accessories, where a unique atmosphere awaits for immersion in the world of innovations and modern technologies, taking into account an individual approach to each customer.”

There really was an individual approach. A polite consultant approached me and asked what kind of iPhone I would like to buy.

I went with the firm intention of buying the iPhone 13 Pro in a new blue color, which I reported to the Cstore consultant. Yes, of course, we have them, – he answered happily, – let’s go to the counter and I will clarify their number.

After clicking on the keyboard, the guy made a mournful face and said that there was only one such smartphone in stock, which was postponed by pre-order, but the buyer refused to take it, and I can easily buy it.

BUT THERE IS A NUANCE

The fact is that the buyer also added accessories to the pre-order: cover, glass, extended warranty … So Cstore cannot sell me just one iPhone…

Or maybe you can kindly sell me a smartphone only with all these accessories and additional options. Yes, the price will be 15 thousand rubles higherbut there is no other way out.

After evaluating such a masterly plan for the sale of accessories, he politely declined and asked if there was then an iPhone 13 Pro in black? Yes there is! But it also lies in the pre-order and with insurance included, so I can buy it, but again more expensive, because a kind person pre-ordered it with insurance. And then he changed his mind about buying. Here it is, the cherished iPhone is lying, waiting for me. Bring?

Tell me, how often do you buy an extended warranty from a store for 10,000 rubles along with a smartphone? I think it is very rare. So I regard this as an attempt to sell me accessories, from which most likely the main bonus goes to sellers, as in the good old days. It’s just that I myself worked in a communications salon in my youth and the plan for the sale of accessories was much more important than the sale of devices.

Coming out of Cstore to Tverskaya, having an amazing experience immersion in the world of innovations and modern technologies, taking into account an individual approach, went a little further and went to re: Store. I asked about the availability of pipes, received an answer and an offer to buy the required model. Without vparivaniya accessories and stupid “multi-pass”.

It must be a shame, Cstore. And also the flagship store.

And I ended up buying an iPhone, hurray.

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

This post was written the reader In chapter Partywhere everyone can post an article. Get started by this link … The best posts will appear on iPhones.ru. PS Be sure to read the instructions, it will help.

iPhones.ru Today is the day when the new iPhone 13 appeared on sale. I was waiting for this day to go and buy myself a brand new iPhone, immediately unpack it, activate it and start using it. I didn’t want to wait for the courier, bother with pre-orders, etc., but like in the good old days: I came, saw the goods, exchanged them for money, PROFIT! In Russia, iPhones have been selling for several years …



