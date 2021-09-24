Daniel Riccardo: I was uncomfortable behind the wheel

Racers McLaren finished training in Sochi with quite different results, and if Lando Norris lost only two representatives of Mercedes and Pierre Gasly, then Daniel Riccardo was on the 17th line of the final protocol on Friday.

Lando Norris (4th): “At the end of the first session, there was a reversal, but it was not my fault – something happened to the engine. I also damaged the front fender, which I didn’t want to do at all, and the whole day was a bit unstable. There were a lot of difficulties in the first session, but before the second workout, we made various adjustments to the settings, and this allowed us to significantly increase.

So at the end of the day the mood improved, now we will prepare for tomorrow and Sunday’s race. The feeling of piloting is not as good as it was in Monza, but sometimes it happens that you are comfortable behind the wheel, although in reality you are not that fast.

In Monza, the merits of our car were shown, while on this track there are many such turns that the MCL35M does not cope with in the best way. Of course, I would like to be at the level at which we were in Italy, but the driving experience is quite good, and we can still be competitive and ready to fight with Ferrari, AlphaTauri and our other direct rivals.

Since the forecast for Saturday promises to rain, we are thinking about making some changes to the settings, but there are many factors to consider. Let’s see what the weather will actually be, whether the qualification will take place on Saturday, as planned – then we will decide what to do with the settings of the car. No decision has been made yet. “

Daniel Riccardo (17th): “During the training there were yellow and red flags, work on the track had to be interrupted, and all this affected the result, so the day was not good. The work was very unstable.

The forecast for Saturday promises heavy rains, while in Spa this was the weather on Sunday. But in Japan in 2019, the qualification and the race were held on the same day, so there is already a similar experience. Let’s just say that I am quite optimistic about Sunday, and as for tomorrow, I am not claiming that there will be changes in the Saturday program, although they cannot be ruled out. In any case, the umbrellas need to be prepared.

Hopefully we can sort out the car and we can improve. But today I was uncomfortable driving, we have to be much faster. If the qualification and race are rainy, the car settings will need to be changed, so there is still a lot of work ahead. ”