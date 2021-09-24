Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev will make their debut at the Laver Cup: the tournament was organized by Federer, the schedule, with whom our

At the tournament, which is considered the brainchild of Federer, two Russians will make their debut at once – Medvedev and Rublev. Andrey will play on Friday.

US Open Champion – 2021 Daniil Medvedev he is preparing for a new tournament for himself – the Laver Cup. But for now, our guy is not allowed into battle and is held back until the decisive matches. But another Russian debutant, Andrey Rublev, will fight the Argentine on Friday Diego Schwartzman…





Already many times in September, a representative team tournament is held – the Laver Cup, named after the famous Australian – the record holder, who in 1969 was the last among male tennis players to collect the calendar “Grand Slam”. This competition is considered the brainchild of Roger Federer, since he is the ideological inspirer and, in fact, the organizer – it is his agency that deals with the affairs of the Laver Cup. It is no coincidence that the famous Swiss himself took part in all three first draws. He misses the tournament this year due to injury.





The regulations do not change from the very beginning. Two teams from Europe and the rest of the world are fighting in the tournament. The competition is held over three days – on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Three singles and one pair combination are held within one day. The points for the victory are summed up, and on the first day each victory is multiplied by 1, on the second – by 2, on the third – by 3. It is easy to calculate that in the best scenario, you can score 24 points, and the team that first reaches the mark 13, and become a champion. The tournament was held alternately in Europe, then in America. In 2017, it was Prague, in 2018 – Chicago, in 2019 – Geneva. In 2020, it’s Boston’s turn. However, due to the coronavirus, the competition was postponed until the 2021 season. The draw for 2022 has already been booked by London’s O2 Arena, which hosted the ATP Final Championship from 2009 to 2020.





In the first three rallies, Federer was accompanied by either Nadal or Djokovic. Now for the first time at the tournament there is not a single representative of Big-3, but Europe and the rest of the world are represented by the main stars of the new generation – Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev (three-time Laver Cup champion), Andrei Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Kasper Ruud, Felix Auger- Alyassim and Denis Shapovalov. Just like Zverev, Australian Nick Kiryos and American John Isner did not miss a single drawing.





The main star of the draw in Boston, of course, was Daniil Medvedev, who triumphantly won the US Open just over a week ago. After a long celebration and obligatory official events, the Russian went on a week’s vacation, which he spent with his wife in Miami. From there, Daniel returned, changing his image – he cut his hair short and got a good tan under the Florida sun.

According to Medvedev, who has played many times in various team competitions in his career – the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup, he understands that the Laver Cup is a different kind of competition and the atmosphere here is different: “Here we do not play for the country, but represent the entire continent … I’m a little worried because this is my debut. I was looking forward to playing again. And now I want to win all the matches. After winning the US Open, a lot of people congratulated me, including those who were the idols of my childhood. So now I want to continue to play well and win new trophies, be it the Grand Slam tournaments, Masters or Laver Cup.

The first fights will take place on Friday, but Medvedev will not participate in them. He is still being held and not allowed into battle. But on this day another Russian will make his debut – Andrei Rublev, who will fight with Argentine Diego Schwartzman. The meetings will take place at the TD Garden, which is home to the Boston Bruins and NBA Boston Celtics. The first fight starts at 20:00 Moscow time.