Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – One Of The Most Interesting Games Of Recent Years Gets A Release Date On Nintendo Switch

Estonian studio ZA / UM announced that the acclaimed role-playing game Disco Elysium debuts on family consoles Nintendo Switch in full edition The final cut already 12 October 2021… For now, it will only be available digitally – the sale of physical copies should begin in the first half of 2022.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Debut Trailer For Nintendo Switch :

Disco Elysium has received very high ratings in the press and has received many awards. Many reviewers call it one of the most interesting games of recent years. “Elysium” is based on the work of the writer and head of the studio ZA / UM Robert Kurwitz entitled “Holy and terrible scent”… The plot is based on the literal and spiritual journey of the alcoholic policeman Harry Dubois, who must not only reassemble his lost personality in fragments, but also simultaneously try to perform difficult work – together with his colleague Kim Kitsuragi, investigate a mysterious murder that took place in the impoverished and dangerous city of Revachola.

Our big review of Disco Elysium: the Final Cut on the PlayStation 5 was published earlier this year… When it premieres on Switch, the game should be available on Xbox consoles.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut translated into Russian.

See also: “Return of the Milk Eaters”: Nintendo Reveals the Details of the Splatoon 3 Shooter for Switch and Shows a New Trailer…