Dmitry Chistyakov: Blamed himself for missing a goal in the match against Chelsea – Sports – St Petersburg News

Dmitry Chistyakov (left) photo by Eric Romanenko / TASS Share this Share this

The career of Dmitry Chistyakov, a 28-year-old student of St. Petersburg football, has gone up sharply over the past couple of years. Back in 2019, he played in the FNL, and already in 2021 he was called up to the Russian national team and entered the starting lineup of Zenit in the Champions League against Chelsea. From the confrontation with the English club, we began our conversation with Dmitry. – Almost everyone says that Zenit played well against Chelsea. Did this game add confidence to you, or, as one commentator put it, defeat is defeat? – Of course, defeat is defeat. But, to be honest, there is still a feeling that we played well and looked decent. Of course, there are mistakes, many mistakes, there is something to work on, but I would add this match to our asset. Although losing is always unpleasant.

– In the course of the match, there was a feeling that it was you who had the task to personally patronize Lukaku. – It happened because I myself tried to be closer to him. I am a little taller than our other central defenders, and due to this I tried to engage more in riding martial arts with him. I didn’t want him to be left alone with the same Barrios. They have a noticeable difference in height. – When you entered Stamford Bridge, what thoughts were spinning? – It was all together – both jitters and pleasant sensations. The hymn, the stands – it’s beyond words. This was probably the first time I experienced such excitement in my career. But all this was exactly before the starting whistle. Then it became calmer. – In the moment with the goal, what exactly happened? Was there anything wrong with you? – There was a good serve, after which he won a single combat against me, I slightly missed him behind my back. And he performed it perfectly. I overlooked a little, and such masters do not forgive such mistakes. He jerked back and forth. I tried to keep it in perspective. And then, during the serve, he grabbed and just jumped over me. And, of course, the jump is excellent. I missed a little.

– How do you yourself assess your individual confrontation with him? – Should have done better! In the course of the game, I decided not to jump out from behind Lukaku and play between him and the goal. Nobody told me about this, because everyone understands that it is difficult to play ahead of the curve against such an attacker. At several points in the beginning of the game, I tried to jump out, but I felt like he was pushing me back with his strong hand. I realized: if I continue in this manner, I will bounce and leave him alone with the gate. Then I decided: let him take the ball, either fold it back, or turn around, and I will, if possible, block the shots or interfere with him. I decided not to butt with him. I had a similar experience with Dziuba, when I played for Rostov against Zenit in St. Petersburg. We lost 1: 6. There I tried to butt with Teoma, and he outright beat me. I realized that for such a tactic, either the same dimensions or a very high class are needed. Lukaku and Dzyuba are two of the toughest tall strikers I’ve played with.

– Did you blame yourself heavily for the goal you conceded? – Vinyl, of course. On the field, the first minutes after the goal, I was a little shocked. And then the stands are yelling. After the game, I felt guilty again. It let go a little when we flew home, slept well and thought it over with a fresh head. – Did the head coach and partners tell you something? – No. Everyone understands who we played against. – I’ve heard the opinion that Zenit played in this match in the style of Ufa in a bad way. In response, someone wrote that we still need to be able to adapt to such a more defensive model of the game. – Any team with such an opponent will play defensive football. If you open up your zones in a match with an opponent of this class, you will be immediately punished. Therefore, we decided to play a little on defense, on counterattacks, running forward at the expense of our fast attackers. – You are from Pikalevo. When you just started kicking the ball in your Pikalevo backyard, did you think that one day you would stand on the Stamford Bridge pitch and listen to the Champions League anthem?

– To be honest, at that time I could not even dream of such a thing. I, like all little boys, played in the yard, studied in the section of the local school. I just wanted to play football. I didn’t think that I would even get to see Zenit. But I got such a chance, and I took it. – Now what are you dreaming about? – Play for the national team at the World Championship. – Pikalyovo since your childhood – what kind of city is this? Usually in such small working-class cities it can be quite depressing. – Small town, 20 thousand population. Of the sights – a cement plant and a swimming pool. We even once hosted a scuba diving world championship. And so we had sections in almost all sports. I did everything that came to hand. In winter – in hockey, in summer – in football. Enjoyed life. We have a normal city – small but cheerful. Everybody knows each other. We played football all the time. Personally, I was not depressed. – You once said that your family had its own farm and you even know how to milk cows. What did the farming part of your life look like?

– In fact, we lived in the city itself. We had an apartment in an ordinary brick building. And outside the city, a couple of kilometers from the house, there was a farm. There was a barn with cows, goats and pigs. There were about six cows, two bulls. There were 50 chickens, there were always 4–5 pigs. There are also about 5 goats. Parents did it, and my brother and sister helped as much as we could. Dad mostly worked in a factory, and mom worked on a farm. – Is the decision to start a farm connected with popular unrest 2008 in Pikalevo? – I remember, yes, this story, but, in my opinion, I was already living in St. Petersburg then. We closed the plant exactly where dad worked. The salary was not paid for several months. I remember that the president personally solved this problem and told the factories to start working again. At that moment, my elder brother was earning money in St. Petersburg, and I was already receiving some money. They helped their parents as much as they could, and somehow managed. Including my own farm helped a lot at that moment. – Was it difficult for you to decide as a child to move to St. Petersburg, to the Zenit Academy?

– Difficult, yes. I was then 13. The first couple of years were not easy. At first he lived with his older brother. I missed school, friends, parents. Then he somehow joined. Constant games and training helped. I got to know the guys from the team better – and it became easier. – The transition to adult football in recent years has been difficult for Russian players. What is the reason? – Perhaps the point is in psychology: people start to get some first big money and think about extraneous things. Everyone has it differently. I have always had different principles. I always remembered where I came from and what I want. – Tell me also that you don’t have Louis Vuitton clothes. – None. It is not interesting to me. I usually wear sportswear. – Do you have a bride, it seems, from Georgia? – Her mother is from Georgia. She was born and lived there. Then she came to Petersburg to study and got married here. So my girl is half Georgian. – Did you visit your relatives in Georgia? – I was, and more than once. The very first time I was there without her. I came to the training camp and combined them with the acquaintance with relatives. A lot of people came. Everyone is friendly and welcoming. The table was immediately set. We were treated to delicious wine. It was great. – I read on her Instagram a story about how you proposed to her, and she answered you out of surprise: “Are you a fool, or what?” – Haha. Yes, it was. – Themselves were not confused after this? – No! I knew I would not let her go, even if she said no. We’ve been in a relationship for a long time. Therefore, there were no other options. – And when is the wedding? – Good question. Do not know. For the first time last year, they planned to celebrate in Georgia. Everything was already organized, and then the first wave of coronavirus came. They put it off, then I had an injury. Then another injury. Then there was a transition to Zenit. We decided that now all my thoughts should be about football. Perhaps we’ll just sign for now. I don’t think anything will change after that. We have been together for 8 years. – As the experience of other players shows, the choice of a wife is often a fateful decision. What were the principles of your choice? – I was choosing? Yes, I was 19 years old, then I could not imagine that she would cling to me so! – And she writes that it was you who clung to her. – Haha. You see now! Everything is correct. We grabbed each other at the same time. Thank God I got it right the first time and, I hope, forever. – Were you very upset when you missed the Euro national team? – Got upset. But I understood that if I sit and get upset, I will not do better for myself. It was necessary to keep working and wait for a new chance. I watched matches on TV. – How are your impressions? – The guys tried, well done. There are no questions about dedication. What did not work out of the group was football. I’m not to judge. But it was clear that they did care. And this is the most important thing. – When the wave of popular anger began, did you feel relief that you did not fall under it? – No, it wasn’t like that. Vice versa. Even if you lost, but you were there, you participated in the European Championship. – Were you surprised by the appointment of Karpin to the place of Cherchesov? – Valery Georgievich is a very good coach and person. Therefore, I was glad for him. – What has changed in the national team with the arrival of Karpin? – Everything has changed. Each coach has his own approach to the players, to the training process. – Is it true that Karpin has a closer relationship with the players than Cherchesov? – Yes, that’s right. He communicates with us more, somewhere even in a friendly way. He can joke. But in the training process, he is serious and focused on work. – Recently I talked with the three-time world champion in beach soccer Yuri Krasheninnikov. And we started talking about why our “beach” is so much more successful than big football. He made the following assumption: “In big football, the players receive big salaries and they have nothing to strive for anymore, and it depends on our victory in the championship whether we send the children to their grandmother or not.” Is there some truth? – I do not know. I will not speak for everyone. I will only say for myself. I want to win and be useful to the team, always. Interviewed by Artem Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru