Dmitry Khokhlov filed a lawsuit against Facebook because of his last name – how it happened; reactions of Ukrainians to the Khokhlov scandal – September 23, 2021

The brightest topic of yesterday was the lawsuit filed by Rotor coach Dmitry Khokhlov against the American company Facebook. According to the former player of the Russian national team, he cannot use the social network due to the blockage: his name is automatically interpreted as a disparaging name for Ukrainians.

The side of the football coach demands 150 million rubles in compensation for moral damage.

“Neither I, nor my friends and acquaintances can use Facebook and Instagram normally. Many people called me and said that any mention of the surname is blocked. And they get banned for a week. We first noticed this at the end of this spring, “Khokhlov explained to the Octagon publication.

Since the name of Dmitry Khokhlov was used 22 years ago to offend the Ukrainians before the match against the Russian national team in the qualifier for Euro 2000 with the headline “Beat, Khokhlov, save Russia”, our neighbors on the Ukrainian website Tribuna reacted particularly violently to the news about Khokhlov’s trial.

Yura Keshkatura: “Imperial imbeciles have always tried to hook Ukraine. And what kind of ‘brotherly people’ are they talking about? “

Usein: “Let him change his surname to Moskalev and hang out on VKontakte!”

Molinari: “Let him complain to Roskompozor.

Stanleyyyy: “One of the main questions in Russia now sounds like this:” What about the coach of FC Rotor? “

Comrade Me: “Why does he need Western social networks? He also has VKontakte and Odnoklassniki with a built-in comrade major. “

Mikhail Stepanov: “Of course, FB is wrong. We need to block all Muscovites, not just this one! “

Milchel Avek: “I can imagine what losses are incurred by Khokhloma sellers on Facebook.”