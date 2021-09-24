Dynamo Moscow won the eighth victory of the season in a row, beating Sochi

Dynamo Moscow won the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match, beating HC Sochi with a score of 4: 0 (0: 0, 1: 0, 3: 0). The meeting took place in Sochi at the Bolshoi stadium.

In the 38th minute, the defender opened the scoring Andrey Pribylsky… For a 20-year-old player, this match is the 60th for the entire time in the KHL. Pribylsky scored the first goal of his career.

In the 42nd minute, the forward doubled the advantage of Alexei Kudashov’s team Vladislav Mikhailov, distinguished after the transfer from Mikhail Fisenko and Yegor Zaitsev.

The third goal against Sochi in the 58th minute was scored by a Canadian forward Eric O’Dell in a 4v3 situation. Assistants – Vadim Shipachev and Vyacheslav Voinov. After 40 seconds Dmitry Rashevsky made the score 4: 0, the author of the assist was Alexander Petunin.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

Dynamo won their eighth consecutive victory of the season out of eight, taking first place in the Western Conference. After ten meetings, Sochi scored eight points and took the eighth place in the West.

In the next match, Dynamo will meet with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. The game will take place on Saturday, September 25, beginning at 17:00 Moscow time. Sochi will play Jokerit in Helsinki on the same day. The starting throw-in is at 16:00 Moscow time.