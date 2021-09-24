Ethical Hackers Help Get Back Access to Lost Bitcoin Through Forgotten Passwords

A team of hackers is helping some Bitcoin holders gain access to their assets after they have been blocked due to people simply forgetting their passwords.

It is reported by hypebeast.com.

Chris and Charlie Brooks call themselves “ethical hackers.” Their mission is to help cryptocurrency owners who have purchased BTC even at the dawn of its existence, but then gave up on crypt, did not use e-wallets and, as a result, forgot their passwords.

A New York Times report reveals that people who have forgotten their passwords cannot retrieve their BTC and cannot convert them into fiat money. They are estimated to own $ 140 billion in total. This is confirmed by a recent report by cryptocurrency data company Chainalysis, which says that approximately 20% of the 18.6 billion bitcoin mined in total are considered “lost” and are in wallets. that people haven’t reached out to in years.

The Brooks discovered that many of these “lost” assets weren’t lost forever, so they helped the owners regain access to their digital wallets.

“We found about 2.5% of the lost Bitcoin, which, in our opinion, can be recovered. That 2.5% is roughly $ 3.2 billion, ”Chris Brooks told HypeBeast.

Chris Brooks noted that he had long wanted to start his own business. When he learned that many people needed help recovering the lost BTC, he made the decision to create the Crypto Asset Recovery company.

How are passwords recovered? Hackers say that hacking a Bitcoin wallet is easier than most people think. However, this can be an incredibly time consuming process, requiring a lot of knowledge about how people choose their passwords. To help their clients, the Brooks first interview them to get a rough idea of ​​what their password might be.

“The more information they can provide, the better, because then we can extrapolate how they create passwords and their thought process. Then we make a list of potential passwords and try to open access using each of them, ”said Charlie Brooks.

When the owner of cryptoassets knows at least part of the password, the likelihood of recovering it increases dramatically, hackers say. They also claim that the success rate is 27%, but it may also decrease due to scammers who share false information trying to access other people’s wallets.