Europa Universalis IV strategy airing will begin on the Epic Games Store next week, but for now – The Escapists again

As promised, on September 23, The Escapists jailbreak simulator has started distribution on the Epic Games Store digital distribution service. It also became known which game will be made free next.

To become the proud owner of The Escapists on the Epic Games Store, you need to go to the game page and click on the “Get” button. The project will automatically be attached to the user’s account.

It’s worth noting that The Escapists is becoming free on the Epic Games Store for the second time (the first was in December 2019). The new distribution will end on September 30 at 18:00 Moscow time.

The Escapists offers a humorous take on the everyday life of inmates in prison. The main task of the user is to figure out how to escape: start a riot, dig a tunnel, mix with the jailers, and so on.

As for the next free game, it will be the global historical strategy Europa Universalis IV this week. Its distribution will last from September 30 to October 7 this year.