“Everyone knows his football, but no one has adjusted to Inter. It is a pity that he did not lead Tottenham, Ignashevich reports about Conte – Football

Former coach “Torpedo”, and now an expert of the channel “Match TV” Sergei Ignashevich told which of his colleagues he sympathizes with in Europe.

“I would mention Conte and his Inter last season. Everyone knows Conte’s football, but still no one was able to adjust. “Inter” seemed to be playing cat and mouse with rivals and eventually ended up at the top of Serie A. I am very sorry that he left. And it is no less a pity that he did not move to Tottenham. I can’t wait for him to lead the new team.

Of course, you can give the example of Gasperini, because he is unique. The coach has been working for more than 5 years in the same team and achieves results with non-top players. The club and team evolve every season.

It is very interesting to watch Nagelsmann, he worked at Hoffenheim and Leipzig according to the same scheme, but in Bayern he is deviating from his principles. Bayern played 4-2-3-1 and won everything, and continued to play under Nagelsmann. He did not break it, although the work is visible, he is improving the game system to suit his philosophy.

It is interesting to watch Rosa at Dortmund, who uses the diamond in the center of the field. He staged the same football in Mönchengladbach and Salzburg before that. High pressure, constant dominance with any opponent, he does not give up this goal even in the match against Bayern, – said Ignashevich.