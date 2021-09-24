Everything we know about Emma Watson’s new boyfriend

Лео Робинтон - бойфренд 30-летней актрисы уже больше года.

Emma Watson has been purposefully hiding her personal life from prying eyes for many years. But this weekend, the paparazzi managed to capture the performer of the role of Hermione Granger with a new boyfriend. More precisely, not entirely new, because with the Californian businessman Leo Robinton the girl has been dating for over a year. Photographers managed to capture a couple strolling through a London park Primrose Hillchatting over a cup of take-away coffee.

Recall that for the first time the paparazzi managed to photograph a couple kissing last October, but then no one was able to recognize the “mysterious man”. Information about who is the new guy appeared only in April 2020.

Despite the fact that the mystical guy with whom the journalists managed to notice Emma Watson appeared with her back in the fall, in the December issue of the British edition Vogue In 2019, an interview appeared in which the girl insisted that she was still lonely.

Then the actress, who was on the threshold of her 30th birthday, frankly admitted that at first she did not understand why everyone was so worried about the passport age.

“Why is it so annoying for everyone? It doesn’t mean anything. And so, when I turned 29, I began to feel special tension and stress. And I realized that it was all due to subconscious pressure. If you haven’t built a house, if you don’t have a husband, a child, you don’t shine with career heights, you still don’t understand what you want to do, and you have turned 30, then everything immediately takes on a slightly different shade. ”

Watson and Robinton We met not through dating apps, but through mutual friends. Emma has repeatedly noted that due to her star status, she has no opportunity to use dating apps. This is why she relies on friends who manage to set her up with the right men. And what’s most interesting is that some of her friends are people she tried to date.

Emma Watson’s current boyfriend Leo Robinton there are no pages on social networks, because he deleted each of them after the paparazzi filmed them with the actress kissing.

Exactly Robinton is the mysterious man photographed by the paparazzi the Daily Mail in April 2020. He is rumored to be about 31, because his birthday is in 1989. Edition The sun reports that Leo is a Californian businessman who previously worked for a California-based company in Los Angeles that specialized in the sale of legalized cannabis. But he renounced this role even before meeting Emma.

It is known that Robinton a big family, and in 2017 he and his sisters participated in the Women’s Rights March. Leo has two older sisters – Daisy and lily and twin brother Archeras well as older brother Charlie.

According to the publication The Daily Mail, Robinton and Watson were serious about their relationship with each other in April. However, at the moment it is not known at what stage their romantic intentions stopped.

“Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship as secretive as possible,” said a source close to the lovers. Most likely, Emma and Leo decided to legalize this practice.

The insider also said that Robinton met Emma’s parents. “Emma introduced him to her parents – she takes him very seriously. They dined together at The Ivy back in December 2019 – just a few months after the couple first met. ”