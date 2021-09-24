Evgeny Malkin was out for two months due to injury, his participation in the Olympics is in question – September 24, 2021

On Thursday, training camps opened in the National Hockey League and the first information appeared about which of the hockey players is injured and will not be able to be ready for the start of the regular season. For Pittsburgh and their fans, the news turned out to be the saddest, as the Penguins will be forced to start the season without their “two-headed monster”: Sydney Crosby and Evgeny Malkin continue to recover. And if the Canadian has to miss several weeks, then the Russian is doing much worse – Malkin will be absent for at least two months.

Back in the infirmary

Malkin’s absence at the start of the season was not a surprise – they had been talking about the injury for a long time. But there was no word about the timing of recovery after surgery on the right knee.

“Malkin will not play for two months. This is the minimum period. This is the situation at the moment, but we have not yet completely finished working with the doctors. So far, the prognosis is exactly this: at least two months of treatment, “ – said the general manager of “Penguins” Ron Hextall…

Evgeniy missed a significant part of the 2020/2021 season, but played in the playoffs, gaining 5 (1 + 4) points in four matches. After Pittsburgh was eliminated, losing a streak to the Islanders, the Uralian underwent surgery – this happened at the end of May. The wording that Malkin will not be there for at least two months hints that the treatment may well be delayed. Alas, in recent years, the striker has accumulated a large number of injuries – the last full season of 82 matches he had 13 years ago. Sores continue to hit the three-time Stanley Cup winner, and over the past few years he has treated an injured shoulder, hand, neck, spinal disc, nose fracture and concussion.

He suffered a knee injury on March 16, 2021 against the Boston Bruins. At the time of the injury, the Russian had a slight decline in the game: Malkin scored 28 points in 33 matches, winning 42.5% of the faceoffs. This was the fewest appearances since the 2012/13 season when he was recovering from a shoulder injury.

There is no doubt that Eugene remains one of Pittsburgh’s key players and, along with Crosby, is the cornerstone of the entire Penguins franchise. However, Malkin has only one year left under the current contract, and after the end of the 2021/2022 season, he may become an unrestricted free agent. Of course, the “Penguins” are unlikely to want to part with one of the heroes of their current history, but such an abundance of health problems will inevitably reduce its importance, and as a result, the amount of the new contract.

Will he be well by December?

According to unofficial information, the current knee injury is different from the one that required surgery in 2011, and not for the better.

“At the end of the regular season, Evgeniy seriously injured his ligaments. Sources familiar with the situation say this. Pittsburgh wanted him not to play in the playoffs, but Malkin knew the ligaments couldn’t get any worse, so they played against the Islanders. When he scored five points in four matches, one of his teammates asked: “Gino, how do you do this against such an opponent, playing on one leg?” Only Malkin himself can answer this question. “– noted the columnist The Athletic Rob Rossi…

It is believed that Eugene will be able to recover by December 2021. This means that, in theory, Malkin will be ready for the Beijing Olympics and the Russian national team will not lose their number one center. But in what condition will he arrive in China, for possibly the main international tournament of his career? As for Pittsburgh, the team will start the regular season with Jeff Carter in the role of the center of the first link, and Teddy Bluger will probably be the center of the second three until Crosby returns to the ranks.