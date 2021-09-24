Exoplanets proposed to search in the quantum limit

Z. Huang et al / Physical Review Letters, 2021





Physicists have applied quantum information theory to the problem of direct observation of exoplanets. They showed that measurement in the quantum limit mode can reduce the likelihood of a false negative error, and also showed which of the existing detection methods can achieve this in practice. Work published in Physical Review Letters…

Astronomers began to detect exoplanets relatively recently and today their number is about four and a half thousand (about half is awaiting confirmation). Most of these are detectable by transit photometry, and only about a percent can be seen directly. The reason for this is that the emission of light from exoplanets is weaker than the emission of a star next to them.

In direct observation of stellar systems, their images are collected in the focal plane of the telescope. Due to the diffraction limit, the image of celestial bodies turns out to be blurred, which inevitably leads to errors, both false positive (they saw the planet where it is not) and false negative (did not see the planet, although it is there). Due to the rarity of exoplanets, errors of the second type are much more critical, so astronomers try to avoid them in the first place.

Physicists Zixin Huang of Macquarie University and Cosmo Lupo of Sheffield University decided to apply a quantum information theory approach to this problem. They took as a basis the parameter ε, which is equal to the ratio of the intensity of light scattered by an exoplanet to the intensity of light from the entire system and showed that in the limit of a small parameter, the quantum approach to estimating errors will have advantages over the classical one. The authors also showed in what types of measurements the quantum limit can be reached.

The probability of a false negative error is determined in information theory through the relative entropy, expressed in terms of the probabilities of encountering a photon on the screen for the cases of the presence and absence of an exoplanet. Physicists presented calculations for the classical and quantum relative entropies, and found that if the distribution from a point source on the screen is Gaussian, they depend on small ε in a quadratic and linear manner, respectively. In practice, this would mean that in the case of a weak signal from an exoplanet, a measurement that takes into account the quantum nature of light has a lower probability of error.

The authors considered several measurement approaches that could reach the quantum limit. After performing the appropriate calculations, they showed that this is possible in the spatial demultiplexing mode (SPADE) and in the inversion interferometry mode (SLIVER). The first method is based on decomposing the incoming light into spatial Hermite-Gauss modes and calculating the probabilities for each of them. It could be implemented in interferometers using holographic technology and multimode waveguides. The second method evaluates the influence of the parameter ε on the probability of obtaining one or another parity when the incoming signal is inverted. This mode can also be implemented in interferometers. In both cases, the measured relative entropy depends linearly on ε.

Physicists have also investigated the effect of the statistical spread in the number of photons within a single mode, which characterizes classical equilibrium light, on the above estimates. It turned out that even a large number of photons in equilibrium light does not significantly increase the error. Moreover, astronomers most often deal with weak optical signals, which contain few photons. In this limit, the obtained expressions for the entropies practically coincide with the formulas derived by the authors at the very beginning.

The researchers note that the developed approach is applicable not only to astronomical observations, but in general to any class of problems where it is necessary to optically resolve one weak source against the background of another strong one. As an example, they cite the search for dimers in microscopy, as well as the identification of objects that are very close to each other.

To search for exoplanets, astronomers use the entire arsenal of physical methods available to them. We have already described how astronomers record their radio emission and search for them using the method of radial velocities.

Marat Khamadeev