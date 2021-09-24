F3: Jack Duane won qualifying in Sochi

Jack Duane won the final stage qualifier for the Formula 3 season in Sochi, joining his team-mate Clement Novalak from the front row in Sunday’s race.

The riders did not sit in the pits for a long time and immediately after the start of the session went to the track. On the exit circle and on the first fast lap, the pilots warmed up the tires, and only on the second fast one did they start attacking in full force.

The first competitive time was shown by Jack Duen, but his result was almost immediately blocked by Dennis Hauger, Arthur Leclair and Chao Collet. At the same moment, red flags appeared on the track due to the fact that Johnny Edgar crashed into the wall at the 14th turn. The peloton returned to the pits, and for the Carlin rider the qualification ended ahead of schedule.

The pause lasted seven minutes, after which the racers resumed the fight for pole position. Duane headed the protocol ahead of Collette. Hauger came close to crashing the car on a fast lap, but was still able to avoid contact with the wall. After one quick lap, the pilots returned to the pits for a new set of tires.

Twelve minutes before the end of the session, the riders returned to the decisive series of laps. Clement Novalak showed the best time, but his result was immediately improved by Crofward, Correa, Vesti, Hoggard and Duen. Hauger also added, but showed only 10th time.

The riders cooled the tires on one slow lap, and then began to attack again three minutes before the end of the session. Hauger climbed to eighth place, and Jack Duane chalked up the best time. Alexander Smolyar qualified seventh.

Due to possible rain, the first Saturday race was postponed to 17:25 Moscow time on Friday.

Pilot Command Time Difference Circles
1.D. Duen Trident 1’54.514 12
2.K.Novalak Trident 1’54.648 0.134 12
3.D. Hoggard Jenzer Motorsport 1’54.687 0.173 eleven
4. F. Vesti ART Grand Prix 1’54.712 0.198 12
5. H.M. Correa ART Grand Prix 1’54.755 0.241 12
6.L. Colombo Campos racing 1’54.759 0.245 12
7.A.Smolyar ART Grand Prix 1’54.765 0.251 12
8. C. Collet MP Motorsport 1’54.772 0.258 12
9.D. Hauger Prema racing 1’54.826 0.312 12
10. D. Crawford Hitech grand prix 1’54.853 0.339 12
11.L.Sargent Charouz racing system 1’54.859 0.345 12
12.V.Marten MP Motorsport 1’54.959 0.445 eleven
13.R.Stanek Hitech grand prix 1’54.977 0.463 13
14.A. Leclair Prema racing 1’55.089 0.575 12
15. O. Caldwell Prema racing 1’55.151 0.637 eleven
16.O. Rasmussen HWA Racelab 1’55.166 0.652 eleven
17.D.Schumacher Trident 1’55.228 0.714 13
18.A. Iwasa Hitech grand prix 1’55.302 0.788 eleven
19.M. Nannini HWA Racelab 1’55.419 0.905 12
20. A. Cordil Campos racing 1’55.466 0.952 eleven
21. K. Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1’55.503 0.989 12
22. K. Frederick Carlin buzz racing 1’55.680 1.166 12
23. R. Villagomes HWA Racelab 1’56.007 1.493 eleven
24. F. Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1’56.263 1.749 12
25 T. van der Helm MP Motorsport 1’56.525 2.011 eleven
26. A. Simmons Charouz racing system 1’56.527 2.013 eleven
27. L. Thoth Campos racing 1’56.600 2.086 12
28. I. Cohen Carlin buzz racing 1’57.029 2.515 eleven
29. Z. Chovanek Charouz racing system 1’57.164 2.650 12
30.D. Edgar Carlin buzz racing 2’24.507 29.993 2

