F3: Jack Duane won qualifying in Sochi

Jack Duane won the final stage qualifier for the Formula 3 season in Sochi, joining his team-mate Clement Novalak from the front row in Sunday’s race.

The riders did not sit in the pits for a long time and immediately after the start of the session went to the track. On the exit circle and on the first fast lap, the pilots warmed up the tires, and only on the second fast one did they start attacking in full force.

The first competitive time was shown by Jack Duen, but his result was almost immediately blocked by Dennis Hauger, Arthur Leclair and Chao Collet. At the same moment, red flags appeared on the track due to the fact that Johnny Edgar crashed into the wall at the 14th turn. The peloton returned to the pits, and for the Carlin rider the qualification ended ahead of schedule.

The pause lasted seven minutes, after which the racers resumed the fight for pole position. Duane headed the protocol ahead of Collette. Hauger came close to crashing the car on a fast lap, but was still able to avoid contact with the wall. After one quick lap, the pilots returned to the pits for a new set of tires.

Twelve minutes before the end of the session, the riders returned to the decisive series of laps. Clement Novalak showed the best time, but his result was immediately improved by Crofward, Correa, Vesti, Hoggard and Duen. Hauger also added, but showed only 10th time.

The riders cooled the tires on one slow lap, and then began to attack again three minutes before the end of the session. Hauger climbed to eighth place, and Jack Duane chalked up the best time. Alexander Smolyar qualified seventh.

Due to possible rain, the first Saturday race was postponed to 17:25 Moscow time on Friday.