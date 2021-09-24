F3: Sargent won the race, Hauger the title

Logan Sargent won the first Formula 3 race in Sochi, which was rescheduled from Saturday morning to Friday evening. Finishing second, Dennis Hauger guaranteed himself the 2021 Formula 3 title. Victor Martin of MP Motorsport took the third place on the podium.

At the start, pole-holder Martin lost the lead to Sargent. Victor tried to counterattack in the third corner, but Logan repulsed the opponent’s attack. Clement Novalak started well behind, moving up from eleventh to seventh place.

Jack Duane, who started 12th, fell back to 15th place. Oliver Rasmussen and Laszlo Toth returned to the pits due to problems with the car.

Leading Sargent began building his lead with the best lap. On the third lap, Alexander Smolyar was forced to turn into the pits due to a slow puncture. Jack Duane dropped to 16th place, skipping ahead of David Schumacher.

Dennis Hauger, who needed six points from Duane to secure the title, overtook Jack Crawford for third place with a virtual ten. Duane also lost another position, driving wide off the track. A few laps later, Jack regained sixteenth place, overtaking Oliver Caldwell.

Chao Collett overtook Jack Crawford in the fight for fourth place, and on the tenth lap Arthur Leclair overtook Frederick Vesti in the fight for ninth place.

On the eleventh lap, Dennis Hauger moved up to second place, overtaking Viktor Martin in the second corner. Contrary to expectations, Hauger could not immediately create a gap, and Martin began to put pressure on the Norwegian.

On lap fourteen, Clement Novalak, who was in fifth place, showed the best lap. This brought the Trident rider closer to the dense group of riders led by Hauger.

On the sixteenth lap, yellow flags appeared on the track and the virtual safety car mode was activated. The reason was the descent of Teimen van der Helm due to the burned out engine. Round and round, the race resumed. On lap nineteen, Novalak successfully attacked Collet in the second corner for fourth place.

Logan Sargent confidently led the race to the first victory of the season, although on the last lap Hauger actively pressed the Charouz driver. Jack Duane finished the race fifteenth, Alexander Smolyar finished twenty-second.

Jonathan Hoggard, who finished twelfth, starts from pole in the second race on a reversing grid. Jack Crawford will be in the front row with him.