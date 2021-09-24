Fashionable Cruella: who and how made a stylish supervillain out of Emma Stone

Jenny Bevan is one of the coolest costume designers in the film industry today. In 2016, the 70-year-old Briton received an Oscar for her work in George Miller’s dystopia Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – on the stage of the Dolby Theater, where the presentation took place, she appeared in jeans and a leather jacket inlaid with diamonds in the form of a skull and a burning flame. Some of the guests were slightly taken aback by this choice of attire, so Bevan’s appearance was almost in silence, but that didn’t bother her much.

Jenny Bevan at the Oscars, 2016 © Kevin Winter

She won her first Oscar back in 1987 for A Room with a View (1985), and was also nominated for Best Costume Design in such films as Bostonians (1984), Maurice (1987), Howards End (1992), The Rest of the Day (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Anna and the King (1999), Gosford Park (2001) and The King’s Speech! (2010). In more than 50 years, Bevan has built an incredible career in film and theater.

But, despite all her rich experience, the last project of the artist – the comedy drama Cruella directed by Craig Gillespie, which tells the story of the formation of Cruella de Ville (the very villainess from the cartoon 101 Dalmatians), with Emma Stone in the title role – turned out for her the most difficult.

The film is set in London in the 1970s at the height of the punk revolution. Aspiring designer Estella (Stone) meets local fashion icon Baroness von Hellmann (Emma Thompson). The fateful meeting leads to a series of events, after which young Estella turns into a ruthless Cruella and changes her nondescript outfits for blood-red evening dresses, sequin motorcycle pants, extravagant military-style jackets and huge petal-embroidered skirts.

Still from the movie “Cruella”

Before the film’s May 28 premiere on the Disney + Vogue platform, I spoke to Jenny Bevan about what she was inspired by while working on the costumes, how she recreated the style of 1970s London and which costume she considers her main favorite (spoiler: the choice is very unexpected!).

It looks like working on the characters for Cruella was a daunting task. How did you become a part of the project?

I was invited by producer Christine Burr, with whom we worked on another Disney film, Christopher Robin (2018). I heard about “Cruella” and knew that Emma Stone would play in the film, but I didn’t even think about the opportunity to take part. I suppose it was like this: Emma had free time in her work schedule, the creators adjusted to it, and by a lucky chance I was also free, so they called me. Christine wrote to me and clarified my employment. Then I met Craig Gillespie in London, read the script and thought, God, this is great. I have some great teams in London, and one of them was free at the time, so I happily took on the project.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

The film is set in 1970s London. How was the mood board created and what were your main references?

I saw this era with my own eyes! Then I was more interested in theater than fashion, in those days I was completely passionate about set design and scenography. But I remember very well how I dressed myself at that time, although I did not have very fashionable things. I couldn’t afford Vivienne Westwood, and even the Biba range couldn’t afford it. After reading the script, I made a list of the typical costume elements for each character, and then started looking for visual references. In my mood board there were photos of Westwood outfits, German singer Nina Hagen, a lot of clothes from the Bodymap fashion brand and Alexander McQueen’s collection.

Is it true that for Emma Stone’s heroine, you were looking for vintage items in all the shops in London, New York and Los Angeles?

For the entire film, Cruella changes 47 outfits, and in the story she often turned to vintage, especially at the beginning of her journey. We’ve been looking for the best wardrobe rooms with a wide range of 1970s-inspired clothing, but I also couldn’t deny myself the pleasure of stopping by the flea market on Portobello Road in London. Then we went to the first fitting with Emma Stone in Los Angeles. On one of my previous trips, I got there to a huge vintage fair called A Current Affair – it turned out that it was supposed to be held in Brooklyn on the dates we needed, so we decided to stop by New York on the way. In Los Angeles, we made another big purchase and ended up at Emma’s with 10 suitcases of clothes. We sorted things out according to their looks, made a fitting, understood what suits we would work with and what would go back to the dressing rooms.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

What was it like working with Emma Stone?

Before the meeting, we talked on the phone and corresponded, then I immediately felt that she was open to any of my suggestions. Emma liked to try on things, she generally got used to the role pretty quickly. The first fitting came in her kitchen and lasted six hours. We had only one attempt, since after that she had to immediately fly to the UK for filming. This played into our hands, as we quickly decided on the image of Cruella. It seems to me that in the end we did not use any vintage item, but still got the right direction.

What was at the heart of Cruella’s on-screen wardrobe?

It has a rather narrow color palette: black and white, a bit of gray, plus red for climaxes. And in the wardrobe of Baroness von Hellmann, the heroine of Emma Thompson, there are many shades of brown and gold.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

One such turning point is shown in trailer: Cruella sets fire to her white robe, which hides a stunning blood red dress. How did you come up with the idea for this outfit?

It was written in the script, and I wanted to understand if it was possible to implement such a trick. There are special fire-resistant fabrics and other techniques in order to set fire to an actor without harm to health, but in our case, everything was decided by special effects. According to the plot, the dress itself is made from the old outfit of the Baroness, this is part of the story. Cruella sees him in one of the vintage shops, and in the next scene creates the very dress out of him. The inspiration was the famous Tree by Charles James.

Tree dress by Charles James © Chicago History Museum

Another iconic outfit for Cruella is the one in which she stands on the roof of a car. She is wearing a long pink skirt and a jacket embroidered with figures of horses and carriages. How did you work on it?

This jacket is a real work of art. I found a great prototype that was perfect for us, but we decided to redo it. As for the skirt, it had to completely cover the Baroness’s car. That is, in addition to length and volume, other criteria had to be taken into account: the skirt should be light enough so that Emma could move around in it, but at the same time have some weight in order to effectively fall off the car. The task turned out to be difficult – in the original version, the suit was literally overwhelming. In the end, Kirsten Fletcher, an amazing costume designer, came to our aid, and I also hired a bunch of students to hand-sew the petals in my workshop. I think in the end there were more than five thousand of them on the skirt. More precisely – 5060.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

Baroness von Hellmann’s outfits differ from what Cruella wears. What was the inspiration for her looks?

Her image is largely inspired by the Dior collections, and she herself is a little old-fashioned – she is closer to the 1950s and 1960s. She is a good designer, but in her vision she is behind the times, so Cruella can be a breath of fresh air for her. In our view, the Baroness has a great sense of style, and this can be seen in her work. I have teamed up with the incredible costume designer Jane Lowe, whose workshop is in Worthing, on the south coast of England. I went to her in a car filled to the brim with all sorts of fabrics, dumped it all on the floor of her studio, and then we began to come up with outfits right on the mannequin, pinning the fabric with pins and discussing ideas. Then we met with Emma Thompson and tried things on her. She was delighted.

Still from the movie “Cruella” © Disney

What’s your favorite costume from the movie?

In one scene, a small Chihuahua in a rat costume appears on the screen. I think this is my favorite!