Fetisov – about the elections: I have a high level of recognition. There was no doubt that I would win

Two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on his victory in the elections in the Podolsk single-mandate district.

“I would say that for me this is another victory, and this cannot be compared with either the Olympic Games, or the Stanley Cup, or the World Cup. Expected victory, I would say so.

Yes, of course, this is an advance for the next job. People know me, my recognition is high. There was no doubt that I would win, at least against me. Maybe the results could have been better (Fetisov scored 43.11% – Approx. “Championship”), but this is precisely the effect that people sometimes vote against someone, not understanding why. I don’t know, someone else in my place could have done more where I work.

On the other hand, “Baba Yaga against” is not quite the right approach, well, it may not always be correct. So we will continue to work, we will make life better for people. This is my task. Especially when you are in a single-mandate constituency, you go out to people, then you report to people. That is, I had something to say during the election campaign, and the people heard it, “- quotes Fetisov” Komsomolskaya Pravda “.