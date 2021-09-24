Fight of Ukrainian footballers Milevsky and Oleinik in the club, hit a girl for a spilled cocktail, scandal – September 24, 2021

One of the brightest football brawlers in Europe, Artem Milevsky ended his career. After a season spent in a modest club from the Ukrainian village of Minaj, the forward decided to end up with football. For 36 years, he managed to play in Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Croatia, Belarus, Romania, Hungary, and in almost every country he was marked by a scandal.

We remember one of the loudest of them.

Milevsky got into serious trouble in 2008, when he was still chasing for Dynamo Kiev.

On October evening, he went to one of the nightclubs in Kiev with his teammate Denis Oleinik. At first, everything went well: the players danced and relaxed at the bar. However, closer to the height of the party, friends “made up” problems for themselves.

It all started with an accidentally spilled cocktail. The club bedwoman did not hold the glass in her hand and spilled its contents on Oleinik’s trousers. He did not think of anything better than punching her in the face.

“When one footballer hit a girl in the face and blood started flowing from her forehead, we immediately called the police,” the club manager told about the further events of that evening. “The law enforcement officers arrived very quickly, and while they were dealing with the girl, our guard was standing next to the guys, whom they also hit when he asked them to calm down.”

Fortunately, soon the police were still able to pacify the brawlers. And one of them – Oleinik – was even taken to the police station.

“Of course, Denis was wrong to raise his hand against her, but she was also wrong,” Milevsky said about his comrade. “When I asked her to move over and not interfere with us, let alone pour some liquid on Oleinik’s trousers, she answered rudely. As a result, word for word – it turned out to be a fight. Although, probably, I am also wrong, somehow rudely asked. “

Immediately after the incident, the victim was going to write a statement, so a real criminal sentence loomed over the players. Nevertheless, the next day, they still managed to hush up the conflict: the girl and the guard said that they had no complaints about the players.

12 years later, Milevsky and Oleinik recalled the famous trip to the Kiev club. In the YouTube show “Mila” Denis for the first time publicly voiced his version of what happened. It’s funny that it was very different from what Artyom was telling.

– We went to PaTiPa. There was also a queue at the entrance, as if the sausage was not sold there for a month, but it was only sold for an hour. We went in at about 12 o’clock in the morning, sat down with Milevsky near the bar. Behind the girl stretches out her hand, she ordered a cocktail, wants to pick it up. Either someone pushed her from behind, she spills it on her pants. I turn around, and she immediately sends me: “Go to x ##”. I tell her: “Apologize at least.”

– It was not the same. You dragged her into it right away.

– Yes, I did not drag anyone. She showed me the middle finger, I wanted to grab her finger, she poured a cocktail on me.

– You speak, as it is, you dragged in. I know what you dragged in.

– I didn’t drag it, I took the man by the throat.

“You’re saying you didn’t touch it at all.”

“I don’t hit girls, remember. Never hit. He took it by the neck, but never beat me, ”said Oleinik.