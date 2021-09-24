Figure skating: men’s short program at the Nebelhorn Trophy – Zhou wins, Kondratyuk fifth

Mark Kondratyuk went to Germany on a responsible mission. It was the 18-year-old skater who had to defend the right of Russia to send three skaters to the Olympics in Beijing.

The non-standard young man conquered not only specialists, but also ordinary spectators, but he absolutely could not cope with the excitement.

Now the fate of the third quota is truly alarming.





USA on track to third quota

The Nebelhorn Trophy Challenger Series is the last opportunity to win quotas for the Beijing Olympic Games. The Russian national team received the right to apply for three tickets thanks to a successful performance Mikhail Kolyada and Evgeniya Semenenko at the World Championships in Stockholm. The Americans found themselves in the same situation, and they were entrusted with confirming the maximum quota. Vincent Zhouthat unexpectedly failed in Sweden.

Already in the short program, the bronze medalist of the 2019 World Cup showed that it was not for nothing that he was called the main favorite of the tournament in Oberstdorf. Despite the under-rotation recorded on both quadruple jumps, Vincent made a powerful impression on both the audience and the judges. For good pluses, non-jumping elements were worked out – the final sequence of steps from Vincent turned out to be very emotional. Zhou barely reached the grandmaster milestone of 100 points, but his 97.35 score was enough for him to confidently win the short program.





Kondratyuk powerfully declared himself

The first of those who could even come close to Zhou’s result was just Mark Kondratyuk. And in general, the international debut of the 18-year-old Russian was a success, but strong excitement led to a technical marriage. A bright non-standard production to the soundtrack from the famous Turkish TV series “The Magnificent Century” created an excellent atmosphere in the hall. Unusual strict lines, an expressive path of steps and rapid rotation – everything that Mark can do. The athlete looks very organic in the new look. It can be seen that the creative Kondratyuk personally had a hand in this number.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to get high marks for the inspirational rental. In the cascade of a quadruple toe loop – triple toe loop, the CSKA pupil made a mistake on the road from the first jump and made a “butterfly”. The judges also had questions about the triple axel, and after the quadruple Salchow there was a mistake on the road. Nevertheless, the referees noticed the young talented skater and appreciated his special manner of skating – Mark’s score for components was high, and in total he earned 81.48 points. The result is not the highest, but also not giving cause for panic.





Aussie from CSKA beat Kondratyuk

In the final warm-up, there were several more skaters who can prevent the Russian from competing for a license. Potentially dangerous is Roman Sadovsky from Canada, however, the athlete did not perform in the best way in the short program and missed the chance for leadership. He did not twist the quadruple salchow and fell, then saved the triple axel and completed the jumping part with a cascade of three or three. Mark Roman is inferior to more than five points.

The next out on the ice was an Italian Gabriel Frangipani. His rental was clearly a success: good amplitude jumps and sensual skating deserve only praise. The judges, it seemed, were even too loyal to him. Really surprised by the Frenchman Adam Xiao Him Fa – powerful rental to the soundtrack from “Star Wars” and two excellent quads. He scored 89.23 points and was ahead of not only Kondratyuk, but also Frangipani.

Not very successful Vladimir Litvintsev andfrom Azerbaijan. A student of Sergei Rozanov tore off a triple axel, but even so he is very close to the representative of Russia. Australian Brendan Kerry, training at CSKA, showed a clean ride with one quadruple, but due to the large allowances for jumps, he received solid points – 85.89. This is the third result. Korean Lee Si Hyun finished the short program for men. He fell from the second jump, but he performed the rest of the elements flawlessly and still remains in the race for the Olympic quotas.

Qualifying tournament for the Olympics. Nebelhorn Trophy. Oberstdorf, Germany



Men. Short program Men. Short program 1. Vincent Zhou (USA) – 97.35.

2. Adam Xiao Him Fa (France) – 89.23.

3. Brendan Kerry (Australia) – 85.89 …

5. Mark Kondratyuk (Russia) – 81.48.

Despite the pre-start talks, the level of the tournament participants in Germany turned out to be very decent. For Mark Kondratyuk, this means that it will be dangerous to give vent to his nerves for the second time in a row. If the nerves are to hell, then it is better not to come to competitions of this level at all. In an arbitrary program, such a number of defects should not be allowed, but pure hire will leave chances even for the first prize in a career at the international level. So, Mark, calmness and only calmness.