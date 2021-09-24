“Fiorentina fans scoff at Kokorin and the club’s management in social networks”

Journalist for the Italian edition Guerin Sportivо Rossano Donnini spoke about the attitude of Fiorentina fans to the striker Alexander Kokorin…

– In the last two rounds of Serie A, Kokorin came out as a substitute. How do you like his game?

– In the 4th against Atalanta, Alexander should have been sent off for a rough foul. Against Inter, he never touched the ball! After such performances, even the most patient and kind Fiorentina fans scoff at both Kokorin himself and the club’s management in social networks.

The other day, for example, an interview with Sepp Blatter was circulating on fan forums, where the ex-president of FIFA says that the attacker should generally be kicked out of football after the famous story of criminal prosecution and hitting a man with a chair in a cafe. So, anyway, we had a translation presented.

Despite the fact that no one likes Blatter in Florence, as in the whole of Italy, they no longer laughed at the fact that Sepp himself, against the background of all his problems and trials, was better off keeping quiet, but ironically that from big football it is necessary to remove not Kokorin himself, but those people who took him to Fiorentina…