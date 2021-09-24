Forecast for the fight for the title of world champion Alexander Usik – Anthony Joshua, 09/26/2021

Up to megafight Anthony Joshua and Alexandra Usik there are only a few days left. All the British championship titles – WBA Super, WBO, IBF, IBO – will be at stake. For a Ukrainian, this will be the first chance in his career to win the belts of the world champion in heavyweight. On the eve of the fight, both bookmakers and many experts believe that Usyk will suffer the first defeat in his professional career. Well, your author thinks that Alexander’s chances of winning are very good. Here’s why the Royal Division will receive a new champion this coming weekend.





What is Joshua counting on?

Anthony Joshua’s team and his fans’ camp do not hide that, first of all, they rely on power. Yes, Anthony can tell as much as he wants that he has changed his training, that he moves more and works less with iron. But still, it is almost impossible to change dramatically in the course of a career, and even in a few months of one training camp. Therefore, whatever one may say, the champion will rely on his size.

By and large, everyone understands this. For example, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the journalist asked Alexander Usyk what he would do if Joshua suddenly decided not to interrupt his opponent, but “started boxing”. That is, in such a question itself lies the message that AJ is simply hoping to cut down a smaller rival. Pretty primitive.

But the advocates of such tactics have different arguments. For example, many believe that Usyk is completely unstressed and will not be able to accept an open battle, someone believes that the gain in mass levels out the main trump cards of the Ukrainian, and someone emphasizes that Alexander never fought with such large the same time, well equipped opponents. But there are counterarguments to all this. About them below.





Usyk beat big guys

Experts emphasize that Alexander is not a natural heavyweight and has always fought with rivals of his size, or even smaller. But this is far from the case. Even during the years of his amateur career, he entered the ring with great rivals. For example, in the final of the World Championship in Baku in 2011, he beat Teymur Mammadov, who is only 2 cm behind Joshua in height.Ok, here we can agree that the comparison is far-fetched, since Teymur is rather thin.

But this cannot be said for sure about Alexander’s rivals in the WSB semi-professional league, in which Usyk fought after winning Olympic gold in London. There he defeated the British giant Joe Joyce, who is almost as powerful as Joshua. The New Zealand giant, Junior Fa, was also defeated there (both are now successful in the pros). Moreover, it cannot be said that in the WSB the fights were held in an amateur manner, everything there was as close as possible to the professionals. And most importantly, in this league Usyk first tried himself as a heavyweight. In WSB Usyk also defeated two-meter Italian Matteo Modugno. As practice shows, Alexander skillfully goes to a distance convenient for himself, even with physically more powerful rivals. Not only is he skillful, he is not afraid to do it. So in this regard, Joshua will not be surprised by anything.

Usyk has power

Alexander’s argument about the absence of a blow also does not stand up to criticism. Supporters of this theory love to remember the fight between Usik and Gassiev. Then the Ukrainian broke the opponent and delivered a lot of blows to the goal, but he could not knock out. However, there is one caveat here. Gassiev is very persistent and gorgeous with a blow. Checked more than once.

As for the power of Usyk, it is enough to remember his fight with the former world champion in the first heavyweight champion Tony Bellew. The Briton did not fall in fights with the brightest puncher David Haye, but did not withstand the attacks of Alexander, who literally screwed his punches into the target in the decisive moments of that fight. And in general, what proof of power is needed if Alexander completed 72% of his fights ahead of schedule. On points, he defeated only the aforementioned Gassiev, the staunch grunt Chisora, as well as Glovacki, Briedis and Hunter, whose chins had already proved their reinforced concrete more than once.

Alexander knows how to make adjustments right during the battle

An important argument that speaks in favor of Alexander. He knows how to make adjustments if something goes wrong. Not everyone has this talent. An excellent example of such a case is the same fight with Tony Bellew. The Briton started the fight well, but the Ukrainian rebuilt himself, adapted himself to the manner of a powerful opponent, and after that he took it apart in several rounds. The same can be said about the fight with Maris Briedis, when the Crimean pulled out the victory literally in his teeth.

It is interesting that Joshua himself cannot boast of such talent. He is not very good at adapting to opponents during a fight. Confirmation of this is the first fight with Andy Ruiz. When Joshua started to lose almost immediately, he couldn’t come up with plan B.

Yes, Anthony has character, which we talked about earlier, referring to his battle with Wladimir Klitschko. But then there was a swing in the ring, shortly before the fall, Anthony himself knocked Vladimir down, so that by the middle of the fight he had an understanding that he could beat his opponent. It’s another matter when everything does not go according to plan from the first seconds.

What else says against Joshua

There are a lot of arguments against Joshua’s victory. To begin with, he lost to a smaller rival – Andy Ruiz. Not only was the smaller one, the American of Mexican descent did not have that arm span that Usik had. In addition, Ruiz is always overweight. Nevertheless, Joshua managed to lose to him then in speed, which decided the outcome of the entire fight. Yes, after that Anthony made a conclusion and started boxing differently. During the second duel, the Briton simply jabbed his opponent with a jab and ran away. But this number will not work here. Ruiz in the rematch was very static and allowed Joshua to score points through jabs, Usyk will not make such gifts. When Anthony’s plan doesn’t work, what will he suggest? Great question.

Joshua’s second problem is that he has never fought such technical opponents. The tendril can simply outplay the enemy and force him to surrender morally. By and large, it is still clear to everyone that Alexander is a more perfect boxer in terms of technique.

Usik is also supported by the presence in the corner of Anatoly Lomachenko, a specialist who had a hand in the main successes of the Ukrainian in his career (World Cup gold, victory at the Olympic Games and winning the title of absolute world champion in the WBSS final). The arrival of Lomachenko Sr. is important not only from the point of view of concrete actions, but also psychologically.

Output

Someone will say that everything in our material is too optimistic for Alexander? May be. But, for example, the famous professional Ivan Redkach also believes that Usyk is declassing the champion.

“I’ll leave the post until the morning, make screenshots so that later they don’t say blah-blah-blah. Sasha will take it out in 3-7 rounds – it will be his night! Joshua has already beaten two Olympic champions. Sasha is young, he did not have as many fights as these guys – they were already at the end of their careers. Sasha, your time has come. It will be a bright emotional night, ”wrote Redkach.

And it cannot be said that Redkach is greatly exaggerating. If Joshua does not pick up the keys to Usyk in the first rounds and cannot shake him, the advantage will gradually pass to Alexander. The Ukrainian at a crazy pace is able to first exhaust the enemy (in endurance, Usyk also has an advantage), and then, thanks to his excellent technique, begin to methodically break him. In fact, the evening of September 25 can turn into a real nightmare and declass for Joshua, and the heavyweight will get a new champion. Well, good luck, Sasha!