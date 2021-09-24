Former Liverpool defender talks about how Jurgen Klopp almost got into a fight with James Milner

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan spoke about the incident that happened in 2017 between the head coach Jurgen Klopp and midfielder James Milner…

“The most tense situation was in the Christmas area. I don’t remember who we played with. Maybe it was an away game against Sunderland. Klopp and Milner almost got into a fight, but James backed down. It was clear from Klopp’s eyes that he was ready to go all the way to prove his point. It was a very stressful time for him. He was under a lot of pressure.

For me it was the first year at Liverpool, for Klopp it was the second. Everyone considers him a good coach. This is Jurgen Klopp, who makes his players superstars. Of course, the pressure took its toll on him. But if the team cannot beat Sunderland, then it is worth forgetting about the places that they counted on, “Goal quotes Klavan.

