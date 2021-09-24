Formula 1 racer Valtteri Bottas opened the match between Sochi and Dynamo – September 23, 2021

Hockey and Formula 1 seem to have nothing in common. Two parallel lines. Two different worlds. But not in Sochi. The local ice hockey team plays in the Olympic Park, through which the race track runs. But if almost the whole year this neighborhood is formal, then at the end of September there is a synergy. This is not the first season of Sochi with Dynamo Moscow, which has one sponsor for two from the Russian Grand Prix, they are opening Formula 1.

And two more truly polar sports bring people together. For example, Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish Mercedes pilot and one of the F1 stars is a big hockey fan. As a child, he himself happily drove the puck, but at about 15 years old he made up his mind and, not without difficulty, chose the race. A year ago, he became the winner of the Russian stage, and before the start of the current one, he attended a match between the local team and Dynamo.

Last year, not only Bottas won, but also his compatriots from Dynamo. Then Juuso Hietanen and Temu Pulkkinen played for the Moscow club. The first one even opened an account in that game. Now there is no defender or striker in the Muscovites. Finns are also absent from the Sochi roster. However, all this did not prevent Valtteri from starting a kind of sea siren. By the way, this is a new tradition of the seaside club. Among the predecessors of the Finn was the gymnast Soldatova.

Separately, it is worth talking about Bottas’ love of hockey. He himself comes from the small town of Nastola, which is not far from Lahti. And in Lahti itself there is the Pelicans team. They have never been champions, only once – in 2012 – they reached the Finnish League final. But the lack of trophies did not stop the Finnish boy from falling in love with the team from his home region. After all, many famous hockey players have played for the Pelicans, including the world champion Passi Nurminen. Now he and Bottas are kind of colleagues.

pelicans.fi

The fact is that last spring, Bottas went much further than the territory where ordinary fans enter. He acquired 10% of the shares of his favorite team, and besides this, he financially helped Pelicans, which are going through hard times. This is how the Mercedes pilot became the third largest shareholder of the Lahti club, which is owned by Nurminen. By the way, in case you suddenly forgot, the former goalkeeper in one of the KHL seasons worked in Avangard, where he was part of Petri Matikainen’s headquarters.

However, the hockey life of Bottas is not limited to this. In 2014, Valtteri purchased a batch of tickets for the opening match of the Finnish national team at the MFM in Helsinki, which he handed over to the Finnish Wheelchair Federation as a gesture of goodwill. Then, on the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix, he hacked to death in a hockey challenge with Daniil Kvyat. It is curious that the native of Ufa won with a score of 2: 1. Can this be regarded as a victory of Salavat Yulaev over Pelicans?

As for the match between Sochi and Dynamo, he kept himself in suspense for more than half of the playing time. The teams were in no hurry to come forward, and only the first goal in the KHL of the young defender Pribylskiy erased the zeros from the scoreboard. Another young Dynamo player Mikhailov strengthened the advantage of the blue and white in the final twenty minutes. It would seem that the end was made by the former Sochi captain O’Dell, who is now receiving transmissions from Shipachev. But almost immediately Rashevsky returned the blue and white to their norm. Dynamo have not scored less than four goals this season. Bottas did not become a winning mascot for the Leopards, but Alexei Kudashov set a KHL record. He bypassed Oleg Znark in the duration of the winning streak – 24 matches.

Subscribe to Dmitry Erykalov’s telegram channel