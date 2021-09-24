Formula 2 and Formula 3 will return to the previous format

After trying a daring three-race scheme over the weekend, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 organizers decided to go back to the old scheme.

In the 2022 season, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 stages will not be held separately, as in this season, but together, in one weekend.

On Friday, training and qualification will take place, on Saturday – a short race with a reverse start of the top ten in Formula 2 and the first dozen in Formula 3, and on Sunday – a long race with a large number of points and a start according to the results of qualification.

Bruno Michel, Head of Formula 2 and Formula 3: “In 2021, we changed the format of the racing weekend and decided to hold Formula 2 and Formula 3 races separately. Mostly this decision was made for reasons of economy – and has proven to be very effective. Sportingly, this format worked well, but there was too much time between the stages of each series, which drew criticism from teams, riders and fans.

Many talked about the desire to re-conduct the stages of Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 in one weekend. After careful consideration with the FIA, we decided to amend the sporting regulations accordingly.

This is great news for fans as the Grand Prix Weekends are going to get even more exciting. We will try to carry out the joint stages of these three series at the maximum number of Grand Prix. “