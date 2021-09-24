Formula 2: Qualification in Sochi won by Oscar Piastri

The junior series riders may be lucky to have their qualifiers on Fridays. At least in Sochi, they had the opportunity to show the speeds they are capable of on a dry track, because tomorrow there will be heavy rainfall.

But on Friday afternoon, the meteorological situation in the Sochi Autodrom area is more than normal, the sun is shining, the air temperature is almost 19 degrees, and the asphalt warmed up to plus 30 degrees.

As you might expect, at the very beginning of qualification in Formula 2, everyone went to the track at once, which created a certain crowd. Prema’s Robert Schwartzman was one of the first to start the “sighting” fast lap, but after the first attempt, it was not he who led the qualifying protocol, but HWA Racelab racer Jake Hughes.

Robert was on the 4th line for some time, but the speed increased, and he dropped to the ninth. However, Hughes did not remain the first for long, he was ahead of several rivals, the fastest of which so far was Ralph Boschung from Campos. The Swiss improved Hughes’ time by 0.6 seconds at once.

Towards the end of the first ten minutes of the session, Schwartzman rose to third place, and the first was his team-mate, the leader of the personal standings of the series Oscar Piastri, which could be considered a serious claim to pole position. But the picture was changing rapidly, and before everyone went to the pits for fresh sets of rubber, Guang Yu Zhou showed the best time for this phase of qualification. Chinese racer UNI-Virtuosi completed the lap in 1: 47.994, becoming the first to get out in 1 minute 48 seconds.

Piastri was second so far, followed by Jehan Daruwala from Carlin, followed by Boschung and Felipe Drugovich, Zhou’s team-mate, and the Russian driver was only sixth.

When it was about 12 minutes before the end of the session, the riders began to return to the track. The decisive stage of the fight for pole position was approaching.

In this attempt, Robert clearly added and was on the second line, but both him and Guana Yu Zhou were ahead of Piastri, who improved the result of the Chinese by only five hundredths, so that Schwartzman was the third.

The session continued, and the riders managed to drive at least one more fast lap, or even two. Unfortunately, Robert did not manage to improve the result, but Darwala joined behind his car and, due to the slipstream, drove the best first sector, which allowed him to rise to the second line. Alas, Schwartzman was ahead of several more rivals, which is why he finished the qualification with only the seventh result.

And the pole was won by his team-mate, Oscar Piastri, with a very convincing result of 1: 47.465. For the Australian, this is the third such achievement of his debut season in Formula 2.

The second result remained with Daruwala, Theo Pursher, the pilot of ART and another very promising newcomer of Formula 2, who is predicted to have a great future, rose to the third line of the protocol.

It is worth recalling that the results of qualification in Formula 2 determine the starting order in Sunday’s weekend race, which is considered the main one. Thus, in the first Saturday sprint, Piastri starts from 10th position, and Schwartzman from 4th. And Dan Tiktum will start the race tomorrow morning from pole position, showing 10th result in qualifying.

