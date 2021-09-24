Fractional NFTs on Cardano and Stellar Bridge on Polygon

The uniqueness and indivisibility of the NFT smart contract opened up a whole direction for creating digital art objects, tokenizing property rights to real things.

Fracada will allow collectors to become joint owners of NFT tokens by dividing them into separate factions. The user independently determines how many pieces to break the piece of art into and can choose their size.



Altcoin XLM will become available to developers of DeFi platforms running on Ethereum through the Polygon MATIC network. This tier 1 scaling protocol will run wrapped versions of WXLM, instantly released against assets frozen on the Stellar blockchain.

The interchain transmission will be provided by a bridge built by startup News Crypto with a grant from Polygon developers. The reliability of the transmission technology is ensured by the decentralized interaction of two smart contracts hosted on Stellar and Polygon, the exchange of multisignatures, the Proof of Reserve (PoR) consensus verified by Chainlink oracles.

XLM and WXLM exchanges are free of charge. The fees for transfers within Polygon are several times less than the amount charged for transactions by the miners of the Ethereum blockchain. At the moment, the first level network has attracted $ 4.32 billion of blocked investments.