From October 1 in Russia will rise in price consoles Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Microsoft accessories

Earlier today on the net spread information that consoles will rise in price in Russia from October 1 Xbox series x, Xbox series sas well as controllers and other accessories Microsoft… In particular, it was reported that the flagship set-top box of the new generation will now cost 49,990 rubles instead of 45,590 rubles, and its younger version – 30,790 rubles instead of 26,990 rubles.

An unofficial picture circulated on the web on September 24th.

Sources of GameMAG.ru in retail chains confirmed that from October 1, Microsoft products will indeed rise in price in Russia, but did not go into details …

We were also able to get an official Microsoft comment… A company spokesman noted that on October 1, there will be “an adjustment in the recommended retail prices for consoles and Xbox accessories in Russia”, which is associated with changes in the exchange rate.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will actually sell for 49,990 rubles and 30,790 rubles, respectively … There is no official data on other positions yet.

