FTC RFU announced the punishment of Slutsky following the results of the match “Rubin” – “Zenith”

FTC RFU announced decisions regarding the head coach of Rubin Leonid Slutsky according to the results of the match of the 8th round of the RPL with Zenit (1: 3). During the meeting, Slutsky received a red card, and after the match named the chief referee Sergei Ivanov unfit for professional use.

“In accordance with Part 2 of Article 111 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations and Clause 331 of Appendix No. 1 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations for violation of the mandatory requirements of Section III of the Sanitary Regulations of the Championship – to fine the head coach of FC Rubin Slutskiy LV. for 20,000 rubles.

In accordance with Article 90 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations and clause 7 of Appendix No. 1 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations for going outside the technical zone – fine the head coach of FC Rubin LV Slutskiy. for 30,000 rubles.

In accordance with Article 16 of the RFU Disciplinary Regulations – do not apply to the head coach of FC Rubin Slutskiy LV. additional disqualification, in addition to the automatic one, ”the RFU official website cites the text of the decision of the Control and Disciplinary Committee.