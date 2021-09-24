Future flagship Core i9-12900K turns out to be the fastest processor in the single-core Cinebench R23 test

The closer the announcement of new Alder Lake processors from Intel, the more often information about them appears in the databases of various synthetic tests. For example, it was previously reported that the flagship Core i9-12900K was noted in the multi-core test Cinebench R23. The same chip has now appeared in the Sisoftware Sandra database, as well as in Cinebench R20 and R23, where it has passed the single-core performance test.

The SiSoftware entry lists the correct core count (8 performance + 8 energy efficient), but the wrong number of threads. The Core i9-12900K cannot have 32 threads, since the small Gracemont cores do not support Hyper-Threading technology.

According to the test data, the processor clock speeds were 4.88-5.2 GHz for large cores and 3.6-4.7 GHz for small ones. The chip was run on the ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard. The processor did not show outstanding results in Sisoftware Sandra, gaining only 1414 Mpix / s in the Processor Multi-Media test. For comparison, the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor in the same test is gaining about 2000 megapixels / s. This may be due to the fact that the Intel processor during testing did not reach its maximum possible clock speed of 5.3 GHz on two cores due to Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

The Core i9-12900K also scored in the single-core tests of the Cinebench R20 and R23 benchmarks. Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that the chip scored over 30,000 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-threaded test, significantly outperforming the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in the same test. In a single-threaded test, the future flagship Alder Lake also did not fail, and, according to the screenshot below, it showed a result above 2000 points, which makes it the fastest in terms of single-core performance among all consumer processors tested in this benchmark. VideoCardz…

It turned out to be 21% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X on the Zen 3 architecture and the Core i9-11900K of the Rocket Lake generation, and also 40% faster than the Core i9-10900K (Comet Lake-S).

Since the Cinebench R23 benchmark is relatively recent, it has not been used in reviews for the same Ryzen 5000 series processors. ComputerBase with the help of my readers, I have collected a complete database of performance results for the most popular models of chips of this series in this benchmark. You can see them in the diagram above.