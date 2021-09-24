Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft has released the second generation of the Surface Duo smartphone. This is reported by the publication GSM Arena.

The announced device received the same form factor as the original model. Surface Duo 2 has two halves with independent displays connected by a hinge. When folded, a strip screen appears at the end of the device, on which notifications and background information are displayed.

The device received two 5.8-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1892×1344 pixels. When unfolded, they form one 8.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2688×1892 pixels. The displays are covered with a protective Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and have a maximum brightness of 800 nits. There is also support for the display frequency of the picture up to 90 hertz.

Surface Duo 2 is based on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip with 5G support. The model comes with eight gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and storage capacities up to 512 gigabytes. The rear panel houses a triple camera with 12, 12, and 16 megapixel lenses. The phone can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

The device has a 4449 milliampere-hour battery with support for 23 watt fast charging. The device runs on Android 11. The cost of a smartphone is $ 1,500, or about 110 thousand rubles.

The first Surface Duo phone was unveiled in October 2019. “With two screens connected by a revolutionary 360-degree hinge, Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft and Android,” the company said.