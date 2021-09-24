Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Jawbone is suing Apple and Google over patents. Bloomberg reports.

Jawbone Innovations LLC filed a lawsuit in federal court in Waco, Texas. The defendants in the case will be Apple and Google. The document states that these corporations violated Jawbone’s rights to a number of patents and did not pay royalties.

Clarifies that the patents relate to noise reduction technology. This feature, in particular, is present in the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones. Jawbone’s lawyers believe the companies have misappropriated the technology and used it in their devices.

Previously, Jawbone was a manufacturer of wearable electronics, but in 2017 the company went bankrupt. The journalists were unable to find out who represents the company at the moment: a small office in Waco is assigned to the company. “We dispute the claims and will vigorously defend ourselves,” said Google spokesman José Castañeda. Apple officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.

AirPods are among the most popular headphones in the world. At the end of summer, AliExpress representatives named AirPods Pro the most popular headphone model in Russia.