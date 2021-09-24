Galitsky announced his illness :: Business :: RBC

He did not specify what he was sick with. At the same time, Galitsky noted that he is changing the structure of the football Krasnodar belonging to him so that the club does not depend on one person. According to a source of RBC, the disease became known two months ago.

Sergey Galitsky

(Photo: Valery Matytsin / TASS)



Billionaire and owner of the Krasnodar football club Sergei Galitsky said he was sick. In an interview for the podcast “CommentShow” Galitsky said that it is because of this that he cannot regularly attend the matches of his team.

“Yes, I missed three games. This is not a secret for Krasnodar people: I am sick and, unfortunately, I have such a period in my life that I cannot attend home matches in large numbers. I cannot communicate as much with the club, in the amount that the president needs. But this is life – you are often not the master of your own destiny. Unfortunately, I am not in that shape, and therefore I miss some games, ”he said.

Galitsky stressed that he had not moved away from the operational management of the club, but so far he cannot physically be at the stadium.

A RBC source surrounded by Galitsky said that the billionaire’s illness became known about two months ago.