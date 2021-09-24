https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210910/1749463356.html
Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothing
Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone if it were not for the girl’s appearance. For the first time in eleven years, since she announced at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, she was seen in “girlish” clothes. She was wearing women’s shorts. In addition, Shiloh let her hair go. And in general, she turned into a very beautiful girl. Is the teenage boot over and the gender reassignment story is a thing of the past?
Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone if it were not for the girl’s appearance. For the first time in eleven years, since she announced at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, she was seen in “girlish” clothes. She was wearing women’s shorts. In addition, Shiloh let her hair go. And in general, she turned into a very beautiful girl. Is the teenage rebellion over and the story of gender reassignment a thing of the past?
