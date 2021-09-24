https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210910/1749463356.html

Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothing

Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothes – Radio Sputnik, 09/10/2021

Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothing

Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone, if not for … Radio Sputnik, 09/10/2021

2021-09-10T09: 45

2021-09-10T09: 45

2021-09-10T10: 50

on air

podcasts – radio sputnik

interview

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749463340_0:3:1036:586_1920x0_80_0_0_c767ee27ab54fea658ffdd8080dfcc1f.jpg

Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothing Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone if it were not for the girl’s appearance. For the first time in eleven years, since she announced at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, she was seen in “girlish” clothes. She was wearing women’s shorts. In addition, Shiloh let her hair go. And in general, she turned into a very beautiful girl. Is the teenage boot over and the gender reassignment story is a thing of the past? audio / mpeg

Girl again? Daughter Jolie and Pitt caught in women’s clothing Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone if it were not for the girl’s appearance. For the first time in eleven years, since she announced at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, she was seen in “girlish” clothes. She was wearing women’s shorts. In addition, Shiloh let her hair go. And in general, she turned into a very beautiful girl. Is the teenage boot over and the sex change story is a thing of the past? audio / mpeg

Shiloh – the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – again got into the lenses of the paparazzi cameras. By itself, this fact, most likely, would not have surprised anyone if it were not for the girl’s appearance. For the first time in eleven years, since she announced at the age of four that she wanted to be a boy, she was seen in “girlish” clothes. She was wearing women’s shorts. In addition, Shiloh let her hair go. And in general, she turned into a very beautiful girl. Is the teenage rebellion over and the story of gender reassignment a thing of the past?

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749463340_126►

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

on air, podcasts – radio sputnik, audio