“Glushakov came to the national team from our club. Many more can restore their careers here “

Forward “Aminevo” Alexander Prudnikov commented on the transition to the club of midfielder Yuri Zhirkov.

– In “Aminevo” everyone turned out to be on friendly terms, it is pleasant to play in a team in which you enjoy football, – said Prudnikov. – It cannot be said that someone was the one who called everyone, not everyone is suitable there in terms of playing qualities, a single team has gathered in common interests, in terms of playing understanding. We have people who love to enjoy football. Friends got together and started playing. There is no goal of winning a championship or outplaying people who have not played. It came out spontaneously, they began to play and over time the guys began to join, call, find out if it is possible to play. We are always happy. This is football on weekends, games on weekends, and there is no training during the week.

– Your team is now in 1st place in its division, what’s the secret?

– The guys play well, look what kind of squad we have, there is youth and experience, team cohesion so that the team plays at the level. Because of the attitude towards football, we get such a result.

– Yuri Zhirkov joined you, is this a strong boost?

– Of course, strong, this is a former player of Chelsea, the Russian national team. Yuri is injured, we called him, he did not refuse. At the very least, it will be easier to recover, you get in shape faster through games. Maybe we’ll still see him at the highest level. You see, Glushakov came to the national team from our club, everyone thinks that he is from Khimki, but he came from us. We feel that many more can restore their careers in our country, if we speak by their last names – wherever you spit, there is a star everywhere. In our club, everyone is revealed – Sychev, Shishkin, Kombarov, Pavlenko. The latter is already a coach, if they call somewhere, they will have to break. Zhirkov has not yet finished his career, now he will recover and sign a contract with some club. Yuri will have fun in our club. Everyone who loves football and does not like to play plays here, so we go first.

In the summer, 38-year-old Zhirkov became a free agent after leaving Zenit. On September 23, it became known that he joined the Aminevo amateur team playing in the southwestern division of Moscow.