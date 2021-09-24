Golem Launches Ethereum Mining Laptop App … But Making Profits Is Hard

The Golem network has launched an app that allows users to mine Ethereum on their laptops, but it can take a long time before wealth can be reaped.

The platform for the exchange of decentralized computing resources has released the Thorg application, which allows users to mine Ethereum on Windows PCs and laptops.

The app runs in the background and uses unused computing power to process the computations needed to validate mining, but users are rewarded in their own GLM Golem token, not Ethereum.

The system runs on a second-tier Polygon aggregator, which lowers any high transaction fees associated with the ERC-20 GLM token. It creates “Shares”, which are batch computational tasks that are collected and used to mine Ethereum.

Golem CEO Petr Yanyuk said Thorg was designed to increase the reach of the Golem Network by allowing users to generate passive income on their computers.

The minimum requirement to run the app is a Windows 10 operating system and a graphics card with 6GB or more of memory, which only high-end gaming laptops will have.

Those who think that this might be an easy way to make a mint by mining at home may have to think again. According to review websites, a 6GB graphics card will deliver a hash rate of around 26 MH / s. Taking this into account, and the average desktop power consumption of around 600W as a hypothetical example, the profit from mining Ethereum on a PC could bring in around $ 0.06 per day, or more than two weeks to earn $ 1, according to mining calculators.

However, there are many variables such as specific computer hardware, power consumption and electricity costs, so this is just one theoretical example and results may vary.

The calculations also exclude the cost of high-performance graphics cards, which are currently extremely expensive due to demand and global chip shortages. The ad did say that not all users need a high-performance GPU.

“In case you don’t have a high-end GPU, you can still use the Golem Network to compute tasks and earn GLM.”

At the time of writing, Golem’s own token is down 1.5% on the day to $ 0.475, according to CoinGecko. GLM is currently down 64% from a record $ 1.32 in April 2018.