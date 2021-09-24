Google Pixel 6 Pro camera tricks revealed – Wylsacom

XDA Developers has released some details on the cameras of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is expected to be released in the coming months. The chips became known from the leaked Google Camera application, which an informant shared with the publication.

Google’s flagship smartphone will receive a wide-angle camera. Which one is unknown, but users will have two scaling options available: 0.7 × and 1.0 ×.

Google suddenly announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

The maximum video resolution is 4K 60 fps. For the main module only. Ultra wide angle and telephoto will be able to shoot a maximum of 4K 30 fps.

In this case, the maximum scaling at 60 fps is 7 ×, at 30 fps or 1080p – 20 ×. 20x digital zoom will also be available when taking photos.

It will be possible to switch between all cameras without stopping video recording, but only in 4K 30 fps resolution. This is logical considering 60 frames only on the wide-angle camera.

From the software chips, manual white balance adjustment will be available, the “Magic eraser” function for removing unnecessary objects from the photo, preventing face blur when shooting in motion, using the display as a flash for shooting on the front camera, support for Bluetooth microphones, “Creative blur effects “And” Child mode “, when the smartphone will automatically take pictures if it detects playing children in the frame.

Manual white balance adjustment may not reach the final version of the app. Perhaps it is just being tested with a backlog of a future update.

Also in the Google Camera app, we found the Pixel 7’s codename pipit. There are no details about the smartphone. Let’s wait for the Pixel 6 first.

Google to release Passport foldable smartphone this year

It is rumored that at the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google may show its first foldable smartphone, codenamed Passport. The smartphone can get an LTPO display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, as well as a redesigned interface for easy multi-application work.