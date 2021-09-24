Greuther Furth – Bayern Munich. Forecast and bet for 2.11 / Football predictions

Bayern will play away against Greuther Furth in the sixth round of the German championship. The match will take place on September 24, beginning at 21:30 Moscow time. Greuther Furth – Bayern: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Greuther Furth

Apparently, it will be very difficult for Greuther Fürth to maintain a place in the elite division. After five rounds, the team is at the bottom of the standings.

In five matches, Stefan Laitl’s team scored only one point. The second round meeting with Arminia ended in a draw.





In other matches Greuther Furth conceded. Including last week the Berlin “Hertha” (1: 2).

Greuther Furth conceded 12 goals in five games.

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile Bayern are already the first … True, so far the Munich car is ahead of Wolfsburg only in additional indicators, but, as they say, it is not over yet.

After the starting draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Julian Nagelsmann’s team won four wins.

In the last round Bayern Munich smashed Bochum, scoring seven goals. Before that, there was a crushing victory over Leipzig (4: 1).

In addition, do not forget about the confident victory over Barcelona (3: 0) in the Champions League.

All Bundesliga predictions

Bayern Munich scored 19 goals in the last four matches.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Greuther Furth in this match for 20.50, the bookmakers offer a draw for 12.00, and the victory of “Bavaria” – for 1.12…

Everything will depend on Bayern. If they want, they will score a lot, if they do not want to, they will limit themselves to 3-4 goals. But, most likely, the guests will not be shy.

Bid – Bayern win + match total over 4.5 for 2.11…