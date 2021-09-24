Guerin Sportivo journalist about Kokorin: “Fiorentina fans scoff at both Alexander himself and the club’s management in social networks” – Football

The journalist of the Italian edition Guerin Sportivо Rossano Donnini spoke about the performance of the Fiorentina forward Alexander Kokorin in the last matches of Serie A.

– In the last two rounds, Kokorin came out as a substitute. How do you like his game?

– Against Genoa, Alexander should have been sent off for a rough foul. Against Inter, he never touched the ball! After such performances, even the most patient and kind Fiorentina fans scoff at both Kokorin himself and the club’s management in social networks.

– How do you think this whole story with the arrival of the ex-striker of the Russian national team to Florence can end?

– It is very difficult to predict … Maybe the same as with Oleksandr Yakovenko, the son of the famous midfielder of Dynamo Kiev and the USSR national team Pavel Yakovenko.

– What happened to him?

– In the summer of 2013, Fiorentina acquired this attacking midfielder, who turned 26 at the time, from Anderlecht. The transfer was presented as the arrival of great hope, and then coached “violets” Montella.

As a result, Sasha did not play a dozen official matches in their composition, and the fans of the Florentine team remembered him – some with irony, some with envy – only because he had a solid salary and a bright, effective wife.

It all ended with the fact that the contract with Yakovenko Jr. was terminated – it seems, six months before the official date of completion of the agreement. And then the traces of Alexander are lost – at least for us, the football people of Italy, – said the journalist.