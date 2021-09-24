Hamilton knocked down a mechanic during the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. Video :: Formula 1 :: RBK Sport

The Briton could not brake in time, because of which the mechanic who was standing in front of the car with a jack was injured

British Formula 1 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton knocked down a mechanic during the VTB Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. Video of the incident published on the Formula 1 Twitter account.

Hamilton was unable to brake in time when entering the pits and knocked down a mechanic who was supposed to raise the car with a jack.

Immediately after the incident, the pilot apologized to the mechanic over the radio. The mechanic was able to get up on his own, and Hamilton was informed that the man was not injured.

According to the results of the second practice, Hamilton took second place, losing to teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas. Frenchman Pierre Gasly from Alpha Tauri team closed the top three.

In addition, Russian Haas pilot Nikita Mazepin beat his German teammate Mika Schumacher for the second time in a day.

Before the race, the pilots will have to do one more practice, as well as qualification.