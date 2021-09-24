Head coach of Moscow Dynamo Kudashov broke Znark’s record for victories in a row in the KHL – 09/23/2021

The goals were scored by Andrey Pribylsky (38th minute), Vladislav Mikhailov (42), Eric O’Dell (58) and Dmitry Rashevsky (58). For the 20-year-old defender Pribylsky, this abandoned puck became the first in the KHL. He held the 60th meeting.

For the head coach of the blue and white Alexei Kudashov, this victory was the 24th in a row in the regular season: 8 – with Dynamo and 16 – with St. Petersburg SKA in the 2019/20 season (in the 2020/21 season, the specialist did not coach anyone in the KHL ). He broke Oleg Znark’s record set at the junction of the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons when he coached SKA.

Dynamo captain Vadim Shipachev made two assists, he scored points in all regular season games this season. On account of the forward 8 goals and 10 assists, he is the top scorer of the tournament.

Dynamo have won eight victories in eight regular season games and are the only KHL team that has never lost this season. The last time the blue and white started with eight consecutive victories in the national championship in 1992. The capital team takes the first place in the standings of the Western Conference with 16 points, Sochi scored 8 points after ten games and is on the seventh line.