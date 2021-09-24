How Bieber’s wife burst into tears at the Met Gala over Gomez

No big event is complete without scandals… Especially in the USA. On the occasion of the opening of the Annual Fashion Exhibition of the Costume Institute in New York, a charity evening Met Gala took place. The singer did not have time Justin Bieber to step on the red carpet with his wife Hayley, as an emergency happened: haters hounded the girl, and she burst into tears. The video has already been circulated on social networks.

It turned out that 24-year-old Haley was wounded by the fact that Bieber fans remembered his former lover, singer Selena Gomez.

“I hate!”;

“You are not worthy of him!”;

“Selena! Where is Selena ?! “ – the newcomers chanted to the young lady.

Justin’s wife held out to the last, but then the sweet smile disappeared from her face, and tears came to her eyes. The footage shows how Bieber turns to his beloved and whispers something to her while the audience loudly shouts and whistles. The singer also wiped away the tears of the girl. Soon she asked the escorts for black glasses and was photographed only in them.

Selena Gomez is an American pop singer and actress. Her career began at a very early age. Many people still remember her hit Love You Like a Love Song, although it was presented back in 2011.











Much has been said about Gomez and Bieber. At one time, they were perhaps the most beautiful couple in love. The young people constantly converged and dispersed, but the army of fans did not diminish from this. The artists announced their final breakup in March 2018. Many associate this with Justin’s acquaintance with Haley. Indeed, already in July 2018, they talked about the engagement, and in September of the same year they signed in New York.

Be that as it may, in support of his wife, Bieber has even posted a post on Instagram. He posted a photo of Hailey from the Met Gala and wrote that it was “the woman of his dreams.”

