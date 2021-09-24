How Emma Watson Converts Men To Feminism And Disrupts Child Marriage: Society Articles ➕1, 04/15/2021

British actress Emma Watson Photo: Armando Gallo / Tass

Emma Watson has been called one of the early adopters of sustainable fashion, which is based on ethical production. The actress learned about the seamy side of the fashion industry while acting in films about Harry Potter.

“I have been interested in fashion sustainability ever since I actually got to know it. This happened during the promotional tours associated with Harry Potter. I was 12 years old then, ”says Watson.

In 2009 (following the release of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Emma launched her own clothing collection in collaboration with People Tree, a pioneer in ethical fashion. The following year, in between filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Watson traveled to Bangladesh to see and talk about how the garment was made. The actress was struck by the contrast between the inhuman conditions in the garment factories in the slums of Dhaka and in the fair trade commune in Thanapara, which sews clothes for the People Tree.

Emma Watson at garment factories in Bangladesh

In an interview after that trip, Emma said that workers in ordinary factories are cut off from their families in villages hundreds of kilometers away. According to the actress, although people work most of the day, they “do not get enough money to buy food, feed their families and generally live any kind of normal life.” Workers sleep in dormitories, where there is one toilet for 30 people, “representing a hole in the floor.”

The production, with which People Tree works, is arranged differently. This is a small town where craftsmen live with their families, do not work and receive a decent salary, “and women are paid as much as men.” There are kindergartens and even a program to combat domestic violence.

“Fair trade (…) empowers people and does not deprive them of human dignity. (…) I still find it difficult to find words to convey what she means to those who make all our clothes. (…) Through fair trade, women say goodbye to poverty, ”says Emma.

Since then, she has collaborated with many sustainable brands – from the French shoe Good Guys Don’t Wear Leather to the American jewelry Catbird, whose production is environmentally friendly and adheres to the principles of fair trade.

In 2019, Emma became the face of the Good On You platform, which ranks apparel manufacturers based on ethical and environmental criteria. “I support this project because I want to be sure: my clothes do not harm our precious planet and the people who live on it,” said the actress.

G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council Meeting in Paris Photo: Yoan Valat / TASS

Over time, Emma began to pay attention to sustainable development issues outside the fashion industry. In 2012, she began supporting CAMFED (Campaign for Female Education), an international humanitarian organization that promotes the education of African girls. Watson traveled to Zambia to raise awareness of the issue of child marriage. In Africa, 40% of girls get married before the age of 18. This deprives them of the opportunity to get an education and provide for themselves, puts them at risk of dying from complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Since then, the actress has regularly helped CAMFED raise donations for her projects.

“I met Alice in Zambia in 2012, and in 2017 we celebrated International Women’s Day together. She is a wonderful activist… Once Alice, as a child, could become a bride. She now leads the CAMFED GirlGuardians movement. “

In 2014, Watson was named a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, an organization dedicated to promoting gender equality around the world. Then Emma ended up in Uruguay. The country was preparing to hold elections under a new law guaranteeing 30 percent women’s representation in parliament. Meeting with government officials and activists, Watson, on behalf of the UN, congratulated them on this achievement and emphasized the need to ensure the real participation of women in political life.

In September 2014, Emma launched the HeForShe global campaign for gender equality at the UN headquarters in New York.

Emma Watson’s launch of the HeForShe movement

“This is the first campaign of its kind at the UN: we want to encourage as many men and boys as possible to stand up for gender equality. (…) The struggle for women’s rights has all too often become synonymous with hatred of men. (…) This must be stopped. For reference, the definition of feminism is: “The belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities. It is a theory that assumes political, economic and social equality of the sexes. ” (…) Personally, I decided that I was a feminist, and I did not see any problem in this. But now I have learned that the word ‘feminism’ has become unpopular. “

After these words, the site of the organization “UN-Women” “fell” due to the huge number of visits. Emma began to receive threatening messages from disgruntled fans.

In 2016, in the status of UN Ambassador, Watson visited Malawi. She met with President Peter Mutarika, a HeForShe supporter who had set out to end child marriage in five years. During the visit, the actress wore clothes from sustainable brands, talking about them on her Instagram.

“Thank you President Mutarika for officially supporting #HeForShe and making gender equality a priority for your government! Thanks to all the traditional leaders implementing this policy – especially Kachindamoto … (…) Working with governors, mother groups and religious leaders, she was able to annul almost 1,500 child marriages by sending girls back to school.

My Tome NYC white shirt is made from organic cotton and is part of their White Shirt Project campaign. The project was conceived in 2014 to raise funds for the international organization Freedom for All, which fights against human trafficking and modern forms of slavery. “

Today, among those who have supported the HeForShe campaign are politicians, religious leaders, public figures and millions of ordinary citizens around the world.

In 2018, Watson chaired the From Violence to a Place of Power charity summit in London. Less than 5% of all European philanthropic foundations are dedicated to the fight against violence against women, according to a study by the University of Cambridge. The actress called for more donations to address this problem, stressing that “supporting organizations that protect the rights of girls and women is the most important tool for global transformations in this area.”

Procession “Women’s March” against US President Donald Trump in Washington Photo: Jose Luis Magana / TASS

At that time, Watson supported over 30 organizations that defend women’s rights. In just a year, her donations to them amounted to $ 5 million. The largest of them – $ 1.4 million – was directed to the creation of the Justice and Equality Fund. Its goal is to combat sexual harassment, violence and discrimination against women.

In the summer of 2020, Watson was offered to join the board of directors of the Kering corporation – the owner of Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci – and to chair the committee on sustainable development. Emma’s new position became the point where all her interests converged – and fair trade, and gender equality, and the fight against violence against women.

“Sustainability in fashion is a critical issue given the devastating impact this industry has on the environment, workers’ rights, and animal welfare. It is also a feminist issue: about 80% of the employees of all garment factories in the world are women between 18 and 35 years old. I will try to ensure that people in manufacturing – throughout the supply chain – can work fearlessly, without the risk of abuse, and that new instruments such as the International Labor Organization Convention on Violence and Harassment are effectively implemented on the ground – from factories to stores, ”Watson said.

Knowing Emma’s passion for solving global problems, I want to believe her words.

