How was the start of iPhone 13 sales in Moscow. Photo

Today, September 24, sales of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro officially began in Russia.

We decided to see how the start of sales from large resellers goes. Queues have already formed since yesterday evening.

In total, about 30 people gathered at the main re: Store at 27s2 Tverskaya Street. Employees politely asked to wait for the opening of the salon.

Someone has appeared here since 9 p.m. on 23 September. This night outside the temperature dropped to 6 degrees.



Tents were banned this year, but no one bothered to install chairs



Those who wish have blocked the whole street

10 people were allowed inside so as not to create a crowd. Inside, a mask regime was observed. If someone did not have a mask with them, the staff gave out new ones for free.

10 minutes after the start of sales, the first customer with an iPhone 13 Pro left the store. Here it is:

The news is being updated …

