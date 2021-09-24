how well do you know about “meme” cryptocurrencies? :: RBC.Crypto

Which animal is the symbol of cryptocurrencies, how Dogecoin differs from Shiba Inu and which project is Elon Musk’s main supporter. Understanding together with Currency.com cryptoexchange
Memorial cryptocurrencies are extremely popular on the crypto market. Such tokens can show hundreds of percent growth in a short period of time, as well as collapse in price. Take the test from RBC-Crypto and Currency.com and find out how well you understand this topic.
How well do you know about “meme” cryptocurrencies?
1/10
Let’s start simple. What animal is popular among the creators of “meme” tokens?
Whale
Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers.
A monkey
Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers.
Dog
Right! The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers.
Cat
Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers.
2/10
What is the breed of dog depicted on the Dogecoin logo?
Shiba inu
Right! The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog.
Bedlington Terrier
Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog.
Akita Inu
Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog.
Cur
Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog.
3/10
Who is Dogecoin’s main proponent?
Peter Schiff
Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.
Ilona Mask
Right!
Vitalik Buterina
Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.
Yuri Kuklachev
Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.
4/10
What position did Elon Musk hold in the Dogecoin project?
Musk called himself the former CEO of Dogecoin
Right! Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO.
Musk was the main developer of Dogecoin
Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO.
Musk was the main sponsor of Dogecoin
Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO.
Musk was the CEO of Dogecoin
Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO.
5/10
What did Musk call his Shiba Inu puppy?
Dogecoin
Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent.
Flocks
Right! After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent.
Mars
Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent.
Space
Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent.
6/10
What was the main problem Musk saw with Dogecoin?
Too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts
Right!
Too low concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts
Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts.
Too low price
Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts.
Too high capitalization
Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts.
7/10
Who is the largest holder of Dogecoin?
Robinhood service
Right! Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service.
Ilona Mask
Wrong. Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service.
Satoshi Nakamoto
Wrong. Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service.
8/10
Where can you trade Dogecoin?
Only with the help of offline exchangers
Wrong. Dogecoin is available on crypto exchanges. For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token.
Nowhere
Wrong. Dogecoin is available on crypto exchanges. For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token.
On NFT marketplaces
On crypto exchanges
9/10
Is Dogecoin the only “meme” cryptocurrency?
Yes
Wrong. There are many “meme” tokens that were created in the wake of the popularity of Dogecoin.
No
Right! There are many “meme” tokens that were created in the wake of the popularity of Dogecoin.
10/10
What “meme” cryptocurrency can be called the second most popular after Dogecoin?
Shiba inu
Right! The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”.
Dogelon mars
Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”.
Woofy
Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”.
ElonDoge Token
Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”.
