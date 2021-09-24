how well do you know about “meme” cryptocurrencies? :: RBC.Crypto

Which animal is the symbol of cryptocurrencies, how Dogecoin differs from Shiba Inu and which project is Elon Musk’s main supporter. Understanding together with Currency.com cryptoexchange

Memorial cryptocurrencies are extremely popular on the crypto market. Such tokens can show hundreds of percent growth in a short period of time, as well as collapse in price. Take the test from RBC-Crypto and Currency.com and find out how well you understand this topic.

How well do you know about “meme” cryptocurrencies? Start test 1/10 Let’s start simple. What animal is popular among the creators of “meme” tokens? Whale Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers. A monkey Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers. Dog Right! The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers. Cat Wrong. The dog is the symbol of the main “meme” token Dogecoin and many of its followers. 2/10 What is the breed of dog depicted on the Dogecoin logo? Shiba inu Right! The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog. Bedlington Terrier Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog. Akita Inu Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog. Cur Wrong. The Dogecoin logo is the “Doge” meme, which depicts a Shiba Inu dog. 3/10 Who is Dogecoin’s main proponent? Peter Schiff Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. Ilona Mask Right! Vitalik Buterina Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. Yuri Kuklachev Wrong. The main supporter of Dogecoin is the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. 4/10 What position did Elon Musk hold in the Dogecoin project? Musk called himself the former CEO of Dogecoin Right! Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO. Musk was the main developer of Dogecoin Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO. Musk was the main sponsor of Dogecoin Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO. Musk was the CEO of Dogecoin Wrong. Elon Musk jokingly referred to himself as the former CEO of Dogecoin. This happened after the cryptocurrency community voted for his appointment as CEO. 5/10 What did Musk call his Shiba Inu puppy? Dogecoin Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent. Flocks Right! After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent. Mars Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent. Space Wrong. Elon Musk named his puppy Floki. After that, the cost of a “meme” cryptocurrency with this name soared by tens of percent. 6/10 What was the main problem Musk saw with Dogecoin? Too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts Right! Too low concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts. Too low price Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts. Too high capitalization Wrong. Musk called the project’s real problem the too high concentration of Dogecoin on multiple accounts. 7/10 Who is the largest holder of Dogecoin? Robinhood service Right! Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service. Ilona Mask Wrong. Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service. Satoshi Nakamoto Wrong. Robinhood may own a cryptocurrency wallet containing 29% of Dogecoin. The date of creation of the wallet coincides with the date of the beginning of support for operations with the Dogecoin service. 8/10 Where can you trade Dogecoin? Only with the help of offline exchangers Wrong. Dogecoin is available on crypto exchanges. For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token. Nowhere Wrong. Dogecoin is available on crypto exchanges. For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token. On NFT marketplaces Wrong. Dogecoin is available on crypto exchanges. For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token. On crypto exchanges Right! For example, on the crypto exchange Currency.com can trade the DOGE.cx token. 9/10 Is Dogecoin the only “meme” cryptocurrency? Yes Wrong. There are many “meme” tokens that were created in the wake of the popularity of Dogecoin. No Right! There are many “meme” tokens that were created in the wake of the popularity of Dogecoin. 10/10 What “meme” cryptocurrency can be called the second most popular after Dogecoin? Shiba inu Right! The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”. Dogelon mars Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”. Woofy Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”. ElonDoge Token Wrong. The second most popular cryptocurrency after Dogecoin is Shiba Inu. Its capitalization is almost $ 3.5 billion, which is ten times more than the rest of the “imitators”. Farther 0 out of 10 Cheems You are just starting to get interested in the topic of “meme” cryptocurrencies. Everything is ahead! Trade the DOGE.cx token on the Currency.com crypto exchange. 0 out of 10 Flocks You are pretty good at meme tokens, but there is still room to grow. Trade the DOGE.cx token on the Currency.com crypto exchange. 0 out of 10 Steve You were very close to the perfect answer, but you failed on some issues. Trade the DOGE.cx token on the Currency.com crypto exchange. 0 out of 10 Cabosu You are the true embodiment of Doge. It was extremely difficult to pass our test without a single mistake, but you did it. Trade the DOGE.cx token on the Currency.com crypto exchange. Pass again



i

i





– The podcast “After the fall of bitcoin.” What happened to the crypto market

“A billion dollar loss. How the crypto market survived a new crash

– Who Needs Bubble Coins or How Currency.com Launched

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.