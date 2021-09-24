Huawei introduced wireless headphones Freelace Lite – 18 hours of battery life and the price of $ 42

In addition to the Nova 9 series smartphones, Huawei announced on Thursday a number of new products and accessories, including the Freelace Lite wireless headphones.

The Freelace Lite is the third in the Freelace series of wireless neckband headphones. The Freelace Pro joined the series last year, and the Freelace was introduced in 2019.

Like all members of the series, Freelace Lite earbuds boast long battery life and support for fast charging. The device provides 18 hours of battery life, and only five minutes of recharging will allow playing music for 4 hours. It takes 70 minutes to fully charge the headphone battery.

The earbuds are held in the ears with a soft silicone hook. Each earbud has a 13mm dynamic driver and magnet. When the headphones are connected, playback pauses, and when the headphones are divided, playback resumes.

With a low latency of 110ms, the headphones are great for gaming. Freelace Lite connects to a sound source via Bluetooth 5.2 and has a quick pairing function with devices running EMUI 10 and higher. The earbuds are protected against moisture and dust by IP55 standard.

The Freelace Lite is controlled by a built-in three-button remote control. One of them has the functions of a power button, pairing and playback control. The other two are used to adjust the volume and call the voice assistant on the phone.

Headphones can be connected to two devices at the same time, and pressing the two volume buttons at the same time will switch them to the device that was last connected.

Huawei Freelace Lite is available for pre-order in yellow, green, black and blue for $ 42.