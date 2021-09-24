I respect Klitschko, I love the Ukrainian people! Joshua and Usyk before the fight: respect, mov, Joker, boredom – 09/24/2021

A source: AFP 2021

At first, it was planned that Tyson Fury would become Joshua’s rival. But in the end, Fury will fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, and Joshua will go out against Alexander Usyk on September 25 at the 60,000-seat Tottenham Football Club. If Fury was his opponent, it would be hot at the press conference, he would put on a show that was necessary. Tyson simply doesn’t have any other way. And both would blaze. Now – peace and quiet. If Joshua says anything about Usyk, it is only good. Here’s what he said at a press conference on Thursday:

“I’m happy to be back, and I’m very excited. You have to want to train, improve, put all of yourself into this business. When I started boxing, it was fun. Because then my boxing looked shitty. Then I started beating the guys who delivered I’m in trouble. And when you see progress in what you are doing, you want to put even more effort into it. I hope everyone will enjoy the fight, but for me this is just another day at training camp. I will be back in the gym next week. …

I didn’t study Usyk’s amateur past long enough to really get to know him, but I did some research. I really respect him and Papachenko (Anatoly Lomachenko is the father of Vasily Lomachenko. – Approx. “SE”). Papachenko is a phenomenal person who is usually outside the cells. He has a lot of experience behind him. They love boxing as much as I do. And I also love the Ukrainian people. I like the Ukrainian boxing school, I respect Vladimir Klitschko – he is a phenomenal champion, and thanks to him for inviting me to my training camp. Cream always floats to the very top, and now we are both here. Good luck to the Usyk team.

I’m not a sports historian, so I won’t describe every fight I’ve watched, but I’ve watched enough fights. I’m not doing this business because I want people to respect me. It’s not difficult at all. This is my job, the opportunity to make a living. This is a blessing. These are the best days of my life. I started in 2008 during the global financial crisis when people could not invest in sports. Going so far was a blessing to me. I do not promote boxing in order to be famous, but so that everyone can benefit from it.

I’m not going to be an easy walk for anyone. I like to fight. I am here, I am blessed, I am happy and I do not take anyone for granted. This is my passion for years to come. “

Oddly enough, there were no particular questions for Usik. Perhaps the journalists were embarrassed by the fact that he hardly speaks English. However, the translator was still sitting next to him (Usyk spoke Ukrainian).

“The main battle in your career? There is a lot to compare it with. I feel great. I look forward to this fight. I would like to thank Anthony, his team, Eddie Hearn and my team. I am grateful and happy that we have to split the ring this Saturday. Every fight makes history, and Anthony and I are going to create another piece of history – something that people will talk about, remember, watch on TV. “

The most striking thing that was at the press conference was the appearance of the Usyk: an earring, a mustache like a Zaporozhye Cossack and a joker costume. “Beautiful suit? Thank you, I was preparing, ”he told the journalist after the press conference. I must say that promoters Eddie Hearn and Alexander Krasyuk, as well as Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas, also spoke at the press conference. Unfortunately, they didn’t say anything interesting either. However, they were not asked about anything interesting.

We like to extol foreign journalists and belittle their own, but when it comes to boxing and MMA, then this is definitely inappropriate – either before the UFC tournaments, or before the big boxing fights both in the USA and in Britain, there are mostly banal, similar questions that do not imply an invoice response and disclosure of any details. For comparison, read the press conferences of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mayrbek Khasiev (such an example, since only they have given classical press conferences recently), filled with both emotions and texture.

Well, while London is boring. The main thing is not to be bored on Saturday in the ring.