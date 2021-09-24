“If you didn’t like Karpin, you could just jump into him with two feet. He always trained with us. “

Former Spartak forward Nikita Bazhenov spoke about training in the capital club under the guidance of the head coach of the Russian national team Valeria Karpina…

“Karpin has always trained with us. I am sure that then he could still play calmly. We were just hacked to death.

If you didn’t like Georgich, you could just jump into him with two feet. He wouldn’t say anything, he just spat and maybe praised. With him you could hack to death in training.

We had a lot of exercises where everyone played with everyone – it was super contact and emotional. If he came out, then it does not matter whether you are a coach or not.

But if you take Laudrup, then he participated with us in small squares and showed … I have not seen this at all. He had some kind of plastic or rubber pebbles.

You understand that this is generally some kind of incomprehensible level. He threw between the legs of the whole team. And he didn’t just throw it in, but also thrust his leg into it – football people will understand. That is, with a super accent. This is generally kapets! You understand, if he is like this, then how he played then, ”Bazhenov said.