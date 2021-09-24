I’ll fix your panama hat. The history of the conflict between Karpin and Dziuba – 09/24/2021

A source: RIA News”

Zenit forward Artem Dzyuba refused to play for the Russian national team, despite the challenge. The day before, Valery Karpin included the ex-captain of the national team in the extended list, but later Dziuba noted that he had not gained the necessary form and would not come to the location of the team.

At the same time, Artem scored two goals against Rubin in Kazan, took part in the third and did not exactly look like a player who is in bad shape.

In August, Karpin talked with Dziuba for more than an hour and did not call him

Dziuba was not on the first list of Karpin for the September matches. Then the coach explained that he calls only those who are better prepared at the moment, and Dziuba did not always play at the start even at Zenit.

The coach and the player had a personal conversation at a hotel in St. Petersburg, when Karpin explained why he would not invite the player to the team.

“We talked for over an hour. This is not the end of the conflict – I just have no time for it. Artem said that he was ready, willing and dreaming to play for the national team, ”said the coach. Karpin noted that they treat each other as a coach and a player, and Dziuba will be able to return to the team if he is useful.

That is, there was no talk of a conflict, and Karpin himself admitted that, despite past tensions, he would call the player when he was ready. This happened, but for some reason Dziuba refused to go.

“I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I have not yet gained the optimal form to help the national team one hundred percent. Now, little by little, I began to return to its previous form, but I feel that I have not yet gained it completely.

The national team has important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone’s place now. About which I honestly told the coach. I wish our guys a lot of luck in the upcoming matches. I hope that by the November matches I can be in optimal readiness, but I understand that there can be no guarantees here. I will work and give my best, and time will tell, “- said Dzyuba in an interview with Match TV.

Karpin was surprised by the player’s decision: “I met with him in August, and then he said that he was ready to play for the national team at any time. That was enough for me to include him on the extended list. “

Dziuba’s current refusal to play for Karpin’s national team, apparently, will become a new round in the history of the player’s relationship with the coach.

The conflict between Karpin and Dziuba began because of the conflict in “Spartak” and the lease in Tomsk

The relationship between Karpin and Dziub became difficult when Artem left Spartak on loan to Tom: the incident with Bystrov’s wallet theft intensified the negative relationship between the player and the coach. 20-year-old Dziuba, according to legend, was caught stealing 23 thousand rubles. And Karpin said that the reason for the player’s departure was a conflict with the team.

“He is not in the team because he had a conflict with the team,” said Karpin. – Not with the club, I want to note. This decision is not mine, not of the club, but of the team. “

But under Karpin, Artyom played a lot and effectively. In the winter of 2011, he returned to Spartak, where he spent more than two years. Under the leadership of Karpin, Dziuba – 73 matches (17 goals and 15 assists), more he played only with Semak – 109 matches. By the way, under Cherchesov, Artyom has only 19 matches for Spartak. But here it should be noted that at the time of Cherchesov’s departure from the club, Dzyuba was only 19 years old.

In 2013, there was another lease – in “Rostov”. Returning to the role of general director, Karpin explained the decision by the fact that Dziuba lost the competition to Movsisyan and Emenika. Although the reason could well have been the famous phrase about the “trainer” addressed to Unai Emery.

Dziuba’s complaints about Karpin began just after the transfer to Rostov.

“I have tried many times to compromise with Karpin. When I returned from Tomsk, I said that I wanted to leave. Karpin promised that the ax of war was buried. The worst thing is that every time there was a new Valery Georgievich. I heard a lot of threats: “Renew your contract, otherwise I will rot you. You finish with football, I will bury you, you will never surface anywhere. You are over as a footballer ”. For this I am grateful to him. Thanks to these words, I reconsidered my attitude to football, ”said Dziuba. According to him, Karpin threatened him with substitutions if he did not show himself in the first 5-10 minutes, and often humiliated him on theories.

Karpin, on the other hand, always sharply answered the question about the fact that he does not love Artyom: “Dzyuba is not a girl, I am not going to marry him and I will never be.”

Even after being appointed to the Russian national team, Karpin is still unable to work with Dzyuba again. They have not crossed paths in the same team for almost 13 years.

Dziuba almost got into a fight with Karpin at the hotel in 2017: “Now I will correct your panama hat”

Dziuba’s departure to Zenit in 2015 from Spartak, according to former CEO Roman Askhabadze, was not related to the conflict.

– Nobody squeezed Dziuba! There were questions for him about discipline and play. As with the rest of the players. I think Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo have questions. But he does not put all this up for general discussion.

We really gave Dziuba great money! I myself voiced this to Artyom and to his representatives. It is said about Spartak that Artyom was squeezed out. The club offered three million euros a year “clean”. Plus bonuses. If they are squeezing out like that, excuse me … I would like to be squeezed out from somewhere under such conditions!

– Did Zenit give more?

– Well, of course. It’s simple. No background. The player has chosen his own path. He has the right, – he told SE.

Two years later, Dziuba still crossed paths with Karpin at the hotel, and their conflict almost escalated into a skirmish. According to journalist Sergei Egorov, Dzyuba, together with the St. Petersburg team, flew to one of the matches in Moscow. And at the Ritz Carlton I ran into Karpin, who was then working in Armavir and ended up in the same place.

Such a dialogue took place between them.

– What are you talking about there? – asked Karpin.

– What? – Dziuba was indignant. – Now I will correct your panama hat …

It didn’t come to a fight, but the situation only confirms that their relationship is a fire.

Artyom constantly spoke out about Karpin, who, before being appointed to the national team, stopped publicly speaking about the player.

The fact that Karpin nevertheless called Dziuba to the national team rather indicates that there are no grievances and negativity on his part. Artyom’s refusal is perhaps a gesture with which he shows that he does not want to be in the national team under Karpin.

Dziuba said he had dental problems. Is that the case?

After the match in Kazan, where Dziuba was recognized as the best player of the meeting, the player gave an interview to Match TV and spoke about an unusual problem.

“I’m lisping here. The aligners are standing. I put new ones, so I am tormented by walking. It’s hard to breathe, ”said Artyom.

We are talking about special mouth guards that correct the bite and straighten the teeth. Dziuba, according to him, had difficulty breathing due to problems with his teeth. Perhaps this was also a reason not to go to the national team to Karpin.

The situation is similar to the unwillingness to get used to the new rules, new realities in the national team, which are being created by the new coach. No sweets, weight control, new rehabilitation requirements, new guidelines, reporting, and more. At 33, perhaps Dziuba simply does not want to plunge into all this.

Artyom is no longer the main star of the Russian national team, and the opening matches of Karpin’s team showed that the national team can go further without Dziuba. To prove its necessity again, when there are so many changes in the team – this, apparently, became a barrier for Artyom. Doctors of “Zenith” work in the national team and probably told the player about what might await him there. So are the players.

Words about poor form after an excellent game with Rubin seem to be just an excuse so as not to voice real, more compelling reasons.