In a luxurious outfit: Selena Gomez starred in a photo shoot – incredible photos

American pop singer Selena Gomez became the heroine of the Chinese version of the gloss of French journalist and former Vogue editor Karin Roitfeld – CR Fashion Book China, according to Channel 24.

For one of these, she appeared in a mini dress with a pink color print, which was complemented by massive earrings with stones. The singer also tried on a translucent gray dress with embellishments and black bows at the waist and neck. The star complemented this image with silver earrings and rings.



Selena Gomez / CR Fashion Book China

The next look combined a wide pink minidress and a matching jacket. The outfit was completed with massive gold accessories and a thin chain around the neck.



Selena Gomez / CR Fashion Book China

For the next look, Selena Gomez wore a long sheer skirt with ruffles, which she paired with a short blue sweater and a burgundy blouse from the Louis Vuitton brand. The celebrity complemented the look with flower earrings.



Selena Gomez / CR Fashion Book China

Selena Gomez’s luxurious looks were completed with a laconic finish and spectacular makeup. The stylists put the singer’s hair in a neat low bun. The star’s eyes were highlighted by thin arrows, and her lips were painted with brown glossy lipstick.