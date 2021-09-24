In the first trailer of the film “Bliss” Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson were in “The Matrix”

A mess of realities, conspiracy theories and a lot of love – everything we love.

Shot from the film “Bliss”

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for Mike Cahill’s sci-fi drama Bliss.



This “dizzying love story”, as the project is described in the synopsis, should definitely appeal to fans of tapes in the spirit of “The Matrix”, because it will not do without confusion with realities. In the center of the plot of the picture is a man named Greg (Owen Wilson), who recently divorced. At some point, he met the charming Isabelle (Salma Hayek), who lives on the street, but at the same time is sure that the dirty and destroyed world around them is not real.





“Bliss” movie promo poster

As the heroine believes, this harsh “ugly” world is actually just a simulation inside a beautiful “real” world where bliss reigns. At first, Greg doubts, but over time he began to realize that Isabelle’s wild “conspiracy theory” makes sense.

As you can see from the trailer, the longer Greg explores the worlds, communicates with his daughter, Isabelle and other heroes, the more he begins to get confused. He needs to understand this secret and somehow understand where is reality and where is illusion.

The premiere of the film “Bliss” is scheduled for February 5th.